Man ‘divorces’ wife after she refuses to give beedis

A man allegedly divorced his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ three times after she refused to give him a packet of beedis in Dhakalpur district, police said today.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Shahid divorced her on December 23 when she did not give him the packet of beedis and beat her up.

When Shahid asked his children about the packet they told him that their mother had kept it and when she denied keeping it, he uttered ‘talaq’ and kicked her out of the house.

After the incident, the woman has filed a complaint with the district women police.

Triple talaq evil, use it to divorce the gun: RSS leader

Amid a raging debate on triple talaq, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar today described the practice as “evil” and used it as a metaphor to appeal to the youth of Kashmir to divorce the gun and shun violence.

“Talaq is evil… and teachings of prophet also say no to it. So, if you want to say talaq, tell it to guns,” he told a gathering of Kashmiri students at a conference here organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS affiliate.

“Why use it against the one who feeds you? Instead use it against the gun,” he added.

Kumar, who has worked on Kashmir for years, exhorted the youth of the Valley not to take to the gun but walk the path of peace.

“Guns don’t give lives but take lives, it doesn’t educate you but snatches your education, it doesn’t give you comfort but fear,” he said.

Violent protests for months last year had hit hard the normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people, in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. PTI KND AKK 01072038