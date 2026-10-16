CJP Tiranga March Today at Connaught Place: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a gathering at Connaught Place’s Central Park at 5:00 pm on Friday (October 16), despite the park’s closure and police restrictions on assemblies. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible disruption around Connaught Place, while more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel are being deployed across New Delhi and nearby areas ahead of the proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” march.

Security arrangements include additional CCTV cameras at Central Park and Rajiv Chowk Metro station, barricades and personnel stationed at key locations. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has closed Central Park to the public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons”, while Delhi Police has cited prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The CJP’s call follows the arrests of activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during its campaign against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has backed today’s gathering and urged its workers and supporters to participate.

Traffic disruption likely from 3 pm

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to expect disruption on roads in and around Connaught Place from 3 pm, two hours before the proposed gathering.

“In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on October 16, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards,” the police said in its advisory.

Commuters have been asked to allow extra travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow instructions from traffic personnel. Diversions may be introduced depending on the situation.

🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates. FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police

Your Safety, Our Priority. #DelhiTrafficPolice

#DTPUpdates

#DPTrafficAdvisory @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 15, 2026

“Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-time route updates,” the advisory said.

The advisory quoted above does not identify specific roads that will be closed or diverted.

Heavy deployment around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar

More than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel are being deployed in New Delhi and nearby areas as authorities prepare for the protest. Additional CCTV surveillance has been arranged at Central Park and Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

Police personnel will be positioned at strategic locations, with barricades and movement controls used to manage crowds and maintain access for commuters. Security is also being reinforced around Jantar Mantar, where earlier demonstrations led to detentions and arrests.

VIDEO | Delhi: Security tightened around Connaught Place and Central Park area in view of CJP’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march today. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/ZmSA62HjOK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2026

An officer said Connaught Place is not a designated protest site. Police have pointed to Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternatives where demonstrations can be held after obtaining the required permission.

ALSO READ Delhi High Court refuses to stop CJP protest at Connaught Place on October 16

Central Park shut; restrictions remain in force

NDMC’s two-day closure of Central Park puts the proposed gathering in direct conflict with restrictions at the announced venue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and police spokesperson Neha Yadav said the civic body had formally informed Delhi Police of the closure and requested security arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry into the park.

Police have appealed to people not to violate the prohibitory orders in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. They have, however, left open the possibility of allowing a small, symbolic gathering elsewhere.

Delhi Police said it “may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem”. That statement does not amount to permission for the proposed mass gathering at Central Park.

CJP says Tricolour gathering will go ahead

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged people to arrive at Central Park carrying the national flag, maintaining that the planned event should be allowed to proceed.

“Tomorrow we are simply going to hoist the Tricolour. Our Tiranga is our pride, and hoisting the Tiranga is not a crime,” he told reporters on Thursday. Responding to the park’s closure, Dipke asked, “If we announce 100 places, will Narendra Modi shut down all 100 places?”

📍Central Park, CP

5 PM, 16th October Let’s Gather In Large Numbers And Wave Our National Flag.🇮🇳 Let’s Stand In Support Of Ashutosh and Saurav! https://t.co/scBzEpZrDe — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 14, 2026

Friday’s mobilisation follows the detention of Das and Ranka after they entered Jantar Mantar on October 13 carrying the national flag and raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. They were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody.

The CJP has characterised the arrests as an attempt to suppress its campaign. Police, meanwhile, have cited restrictions on gatherings and the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. Dipke’s claim that the activists were jailed simply for carrying the national flag remains the group’s account of the arrests.

AAP backs the call as traders seek protection

AAP has appealed to its workers, supporters and members of the public to join the gathering. Student organisations and civil society activists have also supported the CJP’s campaign. Dipke called for political parties and civil society groups to set aside ideological differences and unite over voting rights.

“I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved,” he said. Trader and market associations in and around Connaught Place have separately sought protection for shops and establishments, citing concerns over disruption during the festive season.

“Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings,” Yadav said.

Police give assurance to Delhi HC

The proposed gathering also came before the Delhi High Court on Thursday after Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, filed a petition expressing concern about disruption to business. Delhi Police assured the court that it would take all possible measures under the law to address the concerns. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma recorded the assurance.

The proceedings centred on the anticipated impact of the gathering on commercial activity in Connaught Place.

Protest grows out of voter-roll dispute

The CJP’s agitation began in Mumbai on October 2 and moved to Delhi on October 10. It has demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, including claims of wrongful voter deletions.

Those allegations are disputed claims at the centre of the campaign, not established findings. Separately, Opposition leaders have approached the Supreme Court seeking scrutiny of the revision exercise and safeguards against deleting electors without notice and an opportunity to be heard.