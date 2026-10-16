The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking to raise between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore through green municipal bonds to fund key infrastructure projects across Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. The civic body has invited expressions of interest (EoI) to appoint a debenture trustee to oversee the proposed bond issue.

According to The Indian Express, the fundraising plan comes as the BMC faces Rs 2.34 lakh crore in liabilities owing to large infrastructure projects it took up. The scale of these projects is around two and a half times the civic body’s annual budget for 2026-27. The BMC has also recorded a loss of Rs 3,544 crore in its financial reserves this year.

BMC takes steps to launch green bonds

The appointment of a debenture trustee is part of the preparations for the bond issue, The Indian Express reported. A debenture trustee is an independent intermediary that protects and represents the interests of investors who buy bonds. The BMC has already finalised an agency to assess its credit rating and the banks that will facilitate the bond issuance.

“We have finalised an agency for studying our credit rating, and the banks through which bonds will be issued have also been finalised. This new agency will manage the entire process of bindi issuance as well as managing the investors’ money and providing liquidity security for a period of 15 years,” a BMC official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The civic body appointed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered agency in April to assess its credit rating. The assessment is an important step towards raising money from the financial markets.

Funds to support water and wastewater projects

The green bond proceeds are expected to support several infrastructure projects, including wastewater treatment facilities in Dharavi, Versova, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Bandra and Malad, The Indian Express reported. The proposed funding will also cover desalination plants, two water tunnel projects and the Gargai dam project. These projects are aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s water supply and wastewater management systems.

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The Union Budget for 2026-27 also introduced an incentive to encourage municipal bond issuances. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 100 crore incentive for a single municipal bond issuance worth Rs 1,000 crore. Municipal bonds are debt instruments issued by civic bodies to raise money for public infrastructure. Green municipal bonds are intended to finance projects that offer environmental benefits.