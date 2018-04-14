  3. LIVE: Building collapses in Kota’s Dhan Mandi; several people trapped

Kota building collapse: The building was located at in Dhan Mandi area of Kota. News agency ANI reported that teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the sport and rescue operation is underway.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 1:29 PM
Kota building collapse LIVE Updates: At least five people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday morning. The incident reportedly took place in Kota’s Dhan Mandi. There are no reports of casualties as of now but the teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the sport and rescue operation is underway. One person has reportedly been pulled out of the debris while others are still stuck inside. The building reportedly housed a beer bar. The reason behind the collapse is not yet clear. The incident took place just two days after two buildings had collapsed in Dibai area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, killing two children.  The buildings collapsed after an explosion and the children had reportedly died on spot.

Here are Kota building collpase LIVE Updates:

1:15 pm: Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the incident site.

1:10 pm: NDTV reports that one person has been pulled out of the debris.

