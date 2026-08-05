The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, is facing criticism from a section of the institute’s faculty members and stakeholders, who believe the new legislation will take away autonomy of the 95-year-old body.

The Bill, which will replace the ISI Act, 1959, proposes converting the ISI from a registered society into a corporate framework, replacing the existing 33-member governing body-the ISI Council—with an 11-member Board of Governors.

Faculty members of the institute and members of the ISI Society are opposing the Bill, saying that it was drafted without consulting any of the stakeholders. They demand the Bill should be sent to a parliamentary committee for review, before being passed in the Parliament.

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“This Bill a bureaucratic conspiracy to take away autonomy of ISI, Saugata Roy, a member of parliament, said at a press conference organised by the ISI Society and the ISI faculty.

However, according to the government, ISI has failed to implement changes recommended by several committees over the years. “We did extensive consultations before introducing the bill. We received over 600 responses, most of which were from the ISI faculty. It is only some faculty that doesn’t want change,” a senior official in the statistics ministry said.

“The government should have consulted ISI as a whole along with the ISI Society, and not just seek individual responses,” a ISI professor said.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen ISI’s governance, expand teaching programmes, research activities, faculty strength, and student enrolment.

As per the Bill, the President of India will serve as the Visitor of the institute. The Board of Governors will function as the principal policy and executive body, and other statutory authorities will include an Academic Council, the Director of ISI, and Management Councils.

The proposed 11-member Board will have two representatives from the Central government, five external experts including the Chairperson, and four internal members of ISI.