Government job aspirants in Jharkhand have now been protesting for more than two weeks in Ranchi — putting the spotlight firmly on what they dub long-standing issues related to recruitment examinations, delayed appointments and lack of transparency. Two rounds of talks with the state government have failed to break the deadlock, and a hunger strike remains underway. The agitation also comes mere weeks after the Cockroach Janata Party led a nationwide protest against examination irregularities and triggered the resignation of a Union Minister.

The agitation at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium entered its 16th day on Sunday, August 9. The protesters have also announced a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10 if their demands remain unresolved.

The government has conducted discussions with different groups, but the talks have not ended the agitation. A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday. Protesters are seeking reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of disputed examinations and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.

“Youths agitating for their rights; the government is committed to upholding democracy. We caught theft, will deliver justice… Committed to justice for protesting youth. Those guilty of irregularities to face strict action. Justice is your right, and the government is committed to delivering it,” assured Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday afternoon.

He also urged the youths to avoid seeking political patronage for their stir. He added that the students’ stir shouldn’t be politicised, warning those harbouring political ambitions against misguiding the youth.

What triggered the Jharkhand protest?

The controversy is related to the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

Around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination, whereas 2,204 were selected against 103 vacancies. Allegations of irregularities, including a paper leak, emerged subsequently.

But the grievances extend beyond one examination. Aspirants described years of delayed recruitment, litigation and uncertainty over appointments in conversation with The Indian Express. Six protesters are currently on hunger strike — having spent nearly a week without food over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment process.

Rahul Kranti told the newspaper that he cleared the JSCC Trained Graduate Teacher examination in 2016 but did not receive the appointment and subsequently went to the Jharkhand High Court with other candidates. He also qualified for the 2024 Assistant Archarya recruitment examination but alleged that appointments were being issued in phases rather than against all 26,001 advertised vacancies. The 40-year-old began his hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night before being shifted to a hospital on the fourth day as his health deteriorated.

Commenting on recent developments in JPSC recruitment, Kranti stated to The Indian Express, “All my hopes are ending.”

Another protester, Unne Habiba, 27, from Bokaro, told the publication that she cleared an earlier recruitment examination but has been waiting years for the for the process to conclude.

“The Constitution gives me the right to protest. This is my power,” she said.

What are the protestors demanding?

Protesters have demanded cancellation of the JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examination conducted after 2019 along with a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

They are also demanding category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets to be disclosed, besides a predictable recruitment calendar modelled on UPSC and SSC standards.

As per report from PTI, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch is seeking cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation either by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Different student organisations have raised additional demands. The NSUI has sought a CID probe into JPSC and JSCC examinations under suspicion within 90 days and formation of a Jharkhand Testing Agency. The Adivasi Chhatra Sangh has sought inclusion of tribal and regional languages as qualifying papers in recruitment examinations, as per PTI.

Why haven’t government talks ended the agitation?

Government representatives have conducted discussions with different student groups, but the principal protestors have yet to receive an assurance that has persuaded them to withdraw the protest. The state government held discussions with the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch on Friday night. There were four rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress’ student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS) on Saturday.

A student leader stated to Ravindra Paswan that their demands were presented to a government delegation and were to be placed before Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Paswan, however, slammed subsequent government meetings with other student organisations.

“The government is playing a game, trying to fragment this movement into 2-3 different factions,” he alleged, as quoted by ANI.

The government has said discussions were held in a positive atmosphere. It has also created a dedicated email address to collect suggestions from aspirants and stakeholders on recruitment reforms.

What has Hemant Soren said?

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has described the concerns raised by the young aspirants as and “extremely serious” matter. He has also urged against “politicisation” of the issue.

“The issue of paper leaks is not just Jharkhand’s alone, but also has become a major national problem facing the youth of many states across the country,” Soren stated in a post on X.

He said investigation agencies were working on the issue and action was being taken against those found responsible. As per latest update, 19 people have been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JOSC examinations.

Soren said the government’s objective was not only to investigate but also to find “concrete solutions” for aspirants.

Assembly march planned as protest spills beyond stadium

The agitation has also moved beyond the main protest venue. The ABVP members clashed with police while attempting to cross barricades near the Chief Minister’s residence. Around eight to 10 protesters were detained and later released, according to police.

Protesters have announced a Vidhan Sabha march on August 10. Paswan claimed that 50,000 to one lakh students could participate, although this is the organisers’ estimate and not an official projection.

The prolonged agitation has also affected protesters’ health. The two students on hunger strike were taken to Sadar Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Organisers, meanwhile, have sought to keep the agitation focused on recruitment reforms. A code of conduct at the protest site asks participants to avoid political, religious, caste-based and derogatory statements.

“We are students who want justice and reforms in the system. Our movement is centred around recruitment reforms only,” protester Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

With the protest continuing and an Assembly march planned, the dispute has expanded beyond a single examination into a wider demand for a more transparent, timely and predictable recruitment system in Jharkhand.



