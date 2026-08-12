Mercedes-Benz India is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up vehicle inspections and reduce turnaround time at its service centres.

The company has introduced its XENTRY Scanner at the newly opened Landmark Cars service centre in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The 58,000-sq-ft facility is Mercedes-Benz’s largest service centre in Mumbai and has 16 preventive maintenance and general repair bays, nine body and paint bays and nine supporting bays.

As a vehicle enters the workshop, it passes through the XENTRY Scanner, which uses a 360-degree high-resolution camera system comprising 13 cameras and a LiDAR sensor. The system captures 150 images in three to five seconds and sends the data to the Mercedes-Benz cloud for AI-based analysis.

The technology assesses the vehicle across four categories—body, underbody, windshield and tyres—and identifies damage, including issues that may not be visible to the naked eye. It also provides tyre-related information such as health, tread depth and braking performance. The system does not capture images of the driver.

The inspection findings are automatically added to the vehicle’s job card, eliminating manual data entry and enabling service advisors to access the information on tablets. Customers can then be presented with a detailed list of wear and tear and approve the required work.

“Productivity has to be the core. Reason being, from a real estate perspective, you need to turn cars around faster, while initiatives like the car scanner are more of a productivity enhancement. But on the customer side too, they expect the car to be turned around quickly, which is a pure mobility requirement for the customer,” said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The carmaker said the paperless process is aimed at reducing waiting time, paperwork and movement within workshops, while improving coordination.

The XENTRY Scanner is already available in markets including Germany, Italy, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Turkey. Mercedes-Benz India plans to expand to more than 20 world-class luxury outlets in 2026, backed by over Rs 450 crore of investment by franchise partners over the next two years.