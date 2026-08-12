Bank of America Corporation will invest up to ₹18,268 crore for a stake of as much as 49.9% in Jio Credit Limited, the wholly-owned lending subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited, under a definitive agreement announced on Wednesday.

The US bank will come in as a joint venture partner through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants in the non-banking financial company. The transaction gives Bank of America an initial equity interest of 26.5%, which rises to 49.9% if the warrants are exercised in full. It is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

Jio Credit will continue to be consolidated as a subsidiary in Jio Financial Services’ financial reporting. Its board of directors will have equal representation from the two partners and the existing management team will continue to drive strategy and operations at the NBFC, Jio said in the exchange filing.

The lender reported assets under management of ₹30,667 crore as of June 30, built up within two years of beginning operations. It described itself as a digital-first lender working to bridge the gap between traditional finance and modern accessibility and has said it intends to add products and widen borrowing access within India.