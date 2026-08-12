In a surprise move, Google has taken the wraps off its latest Pixel devices, complete with all the features, specifications and Indian pricing. Based on what the industry analysts suggested, the Pixel 11 lineup includes four phones, namely the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Additionally, Google also revealed the Pixel Watch 5 as the latest iteration of its wearables.

At the core of the new Pixel range is Google’s upgraded Gemini Intelligence, which promises to localise the AI experience. The new Tensor G6 chip gets all the attention for its focus on improving efficient performance.

But let’s start with the factor that matters the most – the pricing, that too for India.

India pricing and launch offers of Google Pixel 11 phones, Pixel Watch 5

Google Pixel 11

256GB storage, 12GB RAM : Rs 89,999

: Rs 89,999 512GB storage, 12GB RAM : Rs 104,999

: Rs 104,999 Launch offer: Up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback on eligible credit cards and up to Rs 9,000 exchange bonus.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

256GB storage, 12GB RAM : Rs 1,19,999

: Rs 1,19,999 512GB storage, 16GB RAM : Rs 1,34,999

: Rs 1,34,999 Launch offer: Comes bundled with 6 months of Google AI Pro (valued at Rs 11,700).

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

256GB storage, 12GB RAM : Rs 1,34,999

: Rs 1,34,999 Launch offer: Also includes 6 months of Google AI Pro.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

512GB storage, 16GB RAM : Rs 1,86,999

: Rs 1,86,999 Launch offer: Available with 24-month no-cost EMI options and Rs 9,000 exchange bonuses.

Google Pixel Watch 5:

41mm variant: Rs 42,900

Rs 42,900 45mm variant: Rs 45,900

Here is the breakdown of the launch, arranged in a listicle structure with dedicated sections highlighting the exact upgrades each device brings over its predecessor.

Google Pixel 11: Key upgrades over Pixel 10 series

More RAM and storage: The Pixel 11 moves from a 128GB/8GB baseline to 256GB storage and 12GB RAM out of the box to run Gemini Nano on-device.

Brighter display: The 6.3-inch OLED panel reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Redesigned frame: The rear camera bar now flows directly into the aluminium frame instead of resting on top of the back glass, creating a slimmer profile.

Pixelsnap Magnets: Integrated internal magnetic alignment (Qi2 standard) promises up to 25% faster wireless charging without custom magnetic cases.

Faster performance: The new Tensor G6 chipset allows more performance, especially for photography. The new ISP on the Tensor G6 replaces standard burst mode by recording background video while simultaneously extracting unblurred, auto-cropped still images.

Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL

HiLight rear notification & AI LED: The much-hyped HiLight LED replaces the temperature sensor with a multi-colour LED ring inside the camera bar. It shows contact-specific call colours when put face down and provides pulsing visual feedback for Gemini hands-free interactions. Think of it as a smarter version of Glyph Lights on Nothing phones, along with colour.

More camera zoom (120x Zoom): The Pro models feature a rebuilt periscope telephoto sensor that captures 32% more light, extending digital zoom reach up to 120x Super Res Zoom (up from 100x).

Brighter display, better cooling system: The Pixel 11 Pro’s display now reaches up to 3,600 nits peak brightness (a 9% increase) with twice the scratch resistance. An added internal vapour chamber prevents thermal throttling during long 8K Video Boost recording sessions.

Instant Night Sight: Thanks to the Tensor G6 chip’s TPU compute, low-light photo captures finish up to 4.5 times faster than on the Pixel 10 Pro.

More RAM and base storage: Upgraded to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB standard storage.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Zero-gap hinge: The new hinge mechanism allows the phone to close completely flat, similar to Samsung’s new foldables. The phone also measures 10.1mm folded and 5.0mm unfolded, which is a millimeter thinner than its predecessor. It weighs 239g with an upgraded chassis rated 3x stronger and IP68 water/dust resistant.

Brighter displays: Both screens now hit 3,600 nits peak brightness. The outer cover screen upgrades to a 6.5-inch Super Actua panel, while the inner display features an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED canvas.

Better main camera: The 48MP main sensor draws in 56% more light than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This is complemented by 30x digital zoom on the telephoto camera. The phone also gets hinge-assisted shooting modes like Made You Look, Dual Screen Preview, and Rear Camera Selfie.

Enhanced multitasking: The phone runs Android 17 with split-screen modes, up to 5 floating app bubbles, drag-and-drop support across screens, and tabletop viewing options backed by 16GB RAM.

Google Pixel Watch 5

Faster performance, double storage: The Pixel Watch 5 is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chip, which allows for 20% faster processing under Wear OS 7. Google has also doubled internal capacity to 64GB storage.

Brighter display: The upgraded LTPO AMOLED panel now reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness with an adaptive 1Hz–60Hz refresh rate.

Passive Health Guardian tracking: The Pixel Watch 5 introduces non-invasive monthly trend reporting without external hardware. This includes:

Blood Pressure trends: Analyses pulse wave velocity overnight to detect monthly vascular shifts without an inflatable cuff.

Analyses pulse wave velocity overnight to detect monthly vascular shifts without an inflatable cuff. Insulin Resistance trends: Combines heart rhythm, sleep architecture, and movement data to evaluate metabolic strain.

More battery life, faster charging: The 45mm variant promises up to 40 hours of endurance with Always-On Display (up to 72 hours in saver mode). Google says a 15-minute top-up on the new quick dock provides 15 hours of battery life.

Satellite SOS, Dual-frequency GPS: Integrates satellite emergency messaging (on LTE models), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) precision finding, and dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS.

Tensor G6 and AI upgrades

Tensor G6 on TSMC 2nm Process: The Tensor G6 chip has been designed with Google DeepMind, which means the NPU processes Gemini Nano models locally with 50% more compute power and 20% higher power efficiency. This should allow for faster on-device AI processing.

MediaTek M90 5G Modem: It replaces older modem technology for up to 18% better cellular power efficiency and faster connection stability.

Titan M3 security chip: The Titant M3 chip guards against future quantum decryption threats alongside active features like Scam Detection and Call Screen.

Proactive Gemini Intelligence: It automatically surfaces calendars during text chats, opens reservation portals when restaurants are mentioned, and strips vocal filler words (“ums” and “ahs”) during speech dictation.