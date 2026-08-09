The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set for another busy week, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up a series of key Bills on Monday, including proposed reforms to tribunals, amendments to mining laws, a Bill seeking to alter the name of Kerala and changes to the legal framework governing cooperative development.

Among the major legislative items listed for introduction in the Lower House are the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, is scheduled to take up the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Tribunals Reforms Bill: What’s proposed?

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to move for leave to introduce the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The proposed Bill seeks to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity of tribunals, particularly with regard to the qualifications, appointments and service conditions of their chairpersons and members.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission.

It further seeks to amend related enactments as part of the proposed changes to the functioning and administration of tribunals.

Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is scheduled to move for leave to introduce a Bill seeking to further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The proposed Bill is among the key economic and resource-related Bills listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Further details of the proposed amendments will come to light as the Bill is introduced in Parliament.

Kerala name-change Bill

One of the politically significant items on the Lok Sabha’s agenda is the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to alter the name of the state of Kerala. The Bill is listed for introduction alongside the other major Bills scheduled for Monday.

Changes to cooperative development law

Shah is also scheduled to move for leave to introduce the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The proposed Bill seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

The National Co-operative Development Corporation is the statutory framework through which the government supports and promotes cooperative-sector development.

Ministers to lay papers in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha’s list of business also includes the laying of papers on the Table of the House by several Union Ministers. Those listed for the exercise include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Tokhan Sahu.

What’s on Rajya Sabha’s agenda?

The Upper House is also set for legislative business, with the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 scheduled for consideration and passing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Bill.

The proposed Bill seeks to provide the legal framework governing evidence relating to bankers’ books and bring the law in line with contemporary digital banking practices. The move comes as banking operations increasingly rely on electronic records and digital systems.

Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill

The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to consider the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to further amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and the Income-tax Act, 2025, besides making amendments to the Finance Act, 2026.