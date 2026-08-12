Indian Railways has stepped up measures to strengthen passenger and operational safety. These include fencing along railway tracks, action against stone-pelting incidents and the deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 across 660 route km in the Izzatnagar Division, according to a PIB release.

The measures include preventive action against anti-social elements, increased vigilance in vulnerable sections, awareness campaigns and coordination with local police. Separately, the Railways has approved Rs 295 crore for the deployment of the latest version of its indigenous automatic train protection system.

Railways intensifies action against stone pelting

Legal action is taken against offenders involved in stone pelting under the relevant provisions of law. The Railways also conducts regular drives against anti-social elements, including drunk and mischievous persons, in affected sections and identified black spots.

Train escort parties have been instructed to remain particularly vigilant in vulnerable stretches where incidents of vandalism and stone pelting on trains are frequently reported.

The Railways also conducts awareness programmes, including Operation Sathi, in areas located close to railway tracks. These campaigns aim to educate residents about the dangers of stone pelting and its potential consequences for passengers and railway property.

Detailed guidelines have also been issued to railway authorities on dealing with stone-pelting incidents involving moving trains. The Railways analyses reported incidents and takes follow-up measures to prevent their recurrence.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) maintains regular coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police authorities, including sharing information considered critical to preventing such incidents.

State Level Security Committees of Railways (SLSCRs) have also been constituted across states and Union Territories under the chairmanship of the respective Directors General of Police or Commissioners. These committees review and monitor railway security arrangements.

19,700 km of railway tracks fenced

Alongside security measures, Indian Railways is also strengthening physical infrastructure around railway tracks. Pedestrian subways are being provided with safety fencing to facilitate the safe movement of cattle, pedestrians and smaller vehicles across railway alignments.

So far, around 19,700 km of fencing has been provided along railway tracks across the country. This includes railway sections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The information on measures against stone pelting and track fencing was provided by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Kavach 4.0 approved for 660 route km in Izzatnagar

In a separate safety measure, Indian Railways has approved the deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 across 660 route km of the Izzatnagar Division of North Eastern Railway.

The project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 295 crore under the umbrella work for providing Kavach along with a Long-Term Evolution (LTE)-based communication backbone on the remaining sections of Indian Railways.

Kavach is India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It is designed to help prevent Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) incidents and train collisions by continuously monitoring train movements.

The system can automatically apply brakes when required and supports train operations at the maximum permissible speed while enhancing operational reliability.

ALSO READ Mumbai rail connectivity boost delayed? Vasai Bypass project awaits key land survey

Kavach is also designed to support safer train operations during adverse weather conditions, including periods of dense fog.

The approved work covers the remaining sections of the Izzatnagar Division of North Eastern Railway. The deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 is expected to further strengthen the safety systems on the identified