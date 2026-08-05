Tamil Nadu government announced two welfare schemes that draw inspiration from long-standing family traditions in the state. Under the new initiatives, every child born in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring, while every bride will get an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree.

The announcements came as part of the Tamil Nadu Revised Budget Estimates 2026-27 and are among the most talked-about social welfare measures in this year’s Budget.

The government has named the newborn scheme ‘Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ and the marriage assistance programme ‘Annan Seer’. The budget document says, “Under the ‘Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam,’ every newborn delivered in a Government hospital will receive a 1 gram gold ring, at a cost of Rs 560 crore.”

For marriages, the budget says, “Under ‘Annan Seer’, an 8 gram gold coin and a silk saree will be presented to brides at a cost of Rs 812 crore.”

Tamil Nadu govt’s announcement

The gold ring scheme was one of the government’s election promises and will officially begin on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. However, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, will also be eligible for the benefit after the formal rollout. The government has said it will float tenders to procure the gold rings before the launch.

According to the government, the scheme draws inspiration from the Tamil tradition of “Thaai Maaman Seer,” under which a maternal uncle presents gifts to welcome a newborn child. The state says it will symbolically take on the role of the maternal uncle by gifting a gold ring to every eligible newborn. It has also said the programme aims to honour both the mother and the child while encouraging families to choose government hospitals for childbirth.

The name ‘Annan Seer’ also comes from a traditional Tamil custom in which a bride’s brother presents gifts during a marriage ceremony. While the Budget does not spell out the cultural significance, the scheme’s name reflects that long-standing practice. The Budget itself focuses on the benefit being offered and the money set aside for it.

The Budget’s achievements section also states that the ‘Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ will be implemented from September 15.

Who will benefit and how much has the government allocated?

The government has earmarked Rs 560 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates for the newborn gold ring scheme. Every child born in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring under the programme, according to the Budget.

For ‘Annan Seer’, the government has allocated Rs 812 crore. Under the scheme, eligible brides will receive an eight-gram gold coin along with a silk saree.

Together, the two initiatives involve a budget outlay of Rs 1,372 crore.

The government has placed both schemes within a wider package of social welfare measures. The Budget also expands the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes VI to VIII, announces new integrated senior citizen homes and introduces additional welfare measures for transgender persons.