Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday reported a 34% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹581 crore for the first quarter of FY27, driven by growth across its healthcare, diagnostics and pharmacy distribution businesses.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 21% year-on-year to ₹7,043 crore in the April-June quarter, while EBITDA increased 28% to ₹1,092 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 15.50% from 14.58% a year earlier.

Revenue from the core healthcare business, which comprises hospitals, grew 22% to ₹3,567 crore, with profit after tax at ₹480 crore. Revenue from diagnostics and retail health arm Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL) rose 15% to ₹499 crore.

Apollo HealthCo, which houses the company’s digital health and pharmacy distribution businesses, reported a 20% increase in revenue to ₹2,977 crore. Its profit jumped 78% to ₹101 crore. The platform had 7,440 stores as of June 2026, including 151 additions during the quarter.

As of June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,352 operating beds across its network, excluding Apollo Health and Lifestyle and managed beds. Overall occupancy improved to 70% from 65% in Q1FY26. The company has a pipeline of 5,800 capacity beds and 4,700 census beds over the next five years.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 2% lower at ₹8,597 on the NSE.