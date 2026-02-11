NCP lawmaker Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule is set to tie the knot with Sarang Lakhanee, a Nagpur-based businessman, according to a PTI report.

The buzz around the wedding has grown even as Revati’s grandfather Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday following a chest infection.

Who is Sarang Lakhanee?

Sarang hails from a well-known business family based in Nagpur, The Economic Times reported. He is the son of Arun Lakhani, chairman and managing director of the Vishvaraj Group, a company engaged in water sustainability projects, wastewater management and road infrastructure development.

Sarang has been associated with the Vishvaraj Group for over eight years and currently serves as its executive director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining the family business, he worked as a business development consultant with Modern Hydrogen. Apart from his professional role, Sarang is also known for his interest in sports. He is a badminton player and has represented India in several national and international tournaments.

Lakhani family’s RSS connection

The upcoming nuptials have stirred a fresh discussion around Arun Lakhani’s perceived proximity to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to OneIndia, a photograph of Arun Lakhani alongside RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had earlier surfaced on social media, prompting questions about his ideological leanings.

The purported image dates back to a 2018 function where Bhagwat released a commemorative souvenir titled Amrutkumbh to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Hindu Dharma-Sanskriti Mandir (HDSM) in Nagpur. Lakhani was among the prominent attendees at the event.

What is known about Revati Sule?

Revati has pursued her education in India and overseas. She completed her bachelor’s degree in economics from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later earned a master’s degree in public administration from the London School of Economics.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the couple

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, Smruti Shinde, shared a picture of the couple online, fuelling the speculation. Her post on social media platform X marked the first public hint about the nuptials. Despite the online buzz, neither family has issued an official statement so far. Details related to the wedding date, venue and guest list remain undisclosed.