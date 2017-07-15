JD (U), RJD heading towards split, indicates BJP

JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said there are no talks of any split in the mahagathbandhan. (PTI)

Amid reports of an apparent rift in Bihar’s ‘mahagathbandhan’ between the Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)] and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opined that although the party is heading towards a split, they are trying to put up a ‘brave face’. “The war of words has begun between the two parties. It is just a matter of time before either of the leaders decide whether to remain united or split. They are trying to put up a brave face. The situation in the party is clearly visible to the people of Bihar,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI. Alleging Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of ‘making friends with undeserving parties, Prakash dubbed the present situation in the grand alliance as ‘unfortunate’. “When Nitish Kumar was in an alliance with the BJP there were no issues during this time. This is a lesson for Nitish, not to make friends with undeserving political parties,” he said.

After JD(U) urged Tejashwi Yadav to come out clean on the corruption charges imposed by the CBI and the ED and asked Lalu to declare his assets and reveal the source of income, the rift between the alliance partners in the state seemed to have widened and indicated that the ruling grand alliance is inching towards a split.

However, JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said there are no talks of any split in the mahagathbandhan. A similar stance was taken by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who categorically stated that the grand alliance in Bihar is an unbreakable bond. In an exclusive interview to ANI, Yadav said that the RJD will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between JD(U), Congress and the RJD.