The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by more than Rs 200 on Saturday after rising to record levels amid the West Asia conflict. Rates have now been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi — falling for the second consecutive month while domestic LPG costs remain unchanged. Oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg free trade LPG cylinder by Rs 13.

OMCs had hiked prices repeatedly as the US-Israeli war against Iran escalated earlier this year. Commercial cylinders cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi till the end of June, before falling by nearly Rs 400 in the ensuing weeks. A monthly revision linked to international LPG benchmarks had previously dropped prices by Rs 183.50 to Rs 2,930 on June 1.

Sources told news agency ANI that a 19 kg commercial cylinder will also cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. There is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50 after the revision.

PM Modi chairs review meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a crucial high-level review meeting with senior ministers on Thursday. Sources told ANI that the government had confirmed there was no shortage of LPG, diesel, or petrol in the country. A PTI report added that Secretary TV Somanathan had briefed the Cabinet Committee on Security about the geopolitical situation and steps taken to ensure adequate energy supplies. The cabinet secretary reportedly told the CCS that LPG procurement sources have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply positions of major petroleum products remain adequate.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas connections in recent months — with officials highlighting the substantial increase in subscriptions on Thursday. The government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and re-gasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order of 2026.

