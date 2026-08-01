Neeraj Chopra returned to the Commonwealth Games podium but had to settle for silver after Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced the throw of the competition to win the men’s javelin title in Glasgow.

The two-time Olympic medallist threw a season-best 85.83m to finish second, while compatriot Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze with a personal-best 85.41m, ensuring India finished with two medals in one of the Games’ marquee athletics events.

Pathirage claimed gold with a stunning 89.75m effort, the only legal throw of his competition but one that proved decisive.

The medals took India’s overall tally to 23 medals- five gold, 12 silver and six bronze, with athletics, judo and boxing combining to deliver another productive day for the Indian contingent.

Neeraj improves but cannot match Pathirage

Chopra opened with 80.97m before finding his best rhythm in the second round, where his 85.83m throw ultimately secured silver. Despite clearing 80 metres in subsequent attempts, the Indian could not overhaul Pathirage’s winning mark.

Yash Vir, meanwhile, produced the moment of his career in the final round. Sitting outside the medals before his final attempt, the youngster unleashed 85.41m, a personal best that lifted him into bronze. India’s third representative, Rohit Yadav, finished seventh with a best effort of 81.56m.

Champions know. 💫



The javelin was still in the air. The message was already clear. 🔥



Neeraj Chopra's second throw travelled 85.83m, his season's best. 🤩



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/OZpCUfPVFA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2026

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who had won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham four years earlier, endured another disappointing outing. His best throw of 77.41m was not enough to reach the top eight.

Tejaswin Shankar rebounds after injury heartbreak

Days after withdrawing from the men’s high jump because of a knee injury, Tejaswin Shankar produced one of India’s most remarkable performances of the Games. The 27-year-old accumulated 7,967 points to win bronze in the decathlon, becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

The medal also made him the first Indian athlete to win Commonwealth medals in two different track and field disciplines, having previously claimed high jump bronze at Birmingham 2022.

Historic day for Indian judo

India also celebrated a landmark performance on the judo mat.

Asmita Dey became the first Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in the women’s -48kg final. The 23-year-old from Tripura dedicated the victory to her late father, who died last year.

Soon afterwards, Harsh Singh added another gold by defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 in the men’s -60kg final. India’s medal haul in judo continued when Yamini Mourya secured silver in the women’s -57kg category after finishing runner-up to England’s Acelya Toprak.

Boxing guarantees another medal rush

India’s boxing campaign also gathered momentum, with 10 boxers advancing to their respective finals, guaranteeing the country a string of medal opportunities over the closing days of the Games.

Those through to the gold-medal bouts are:

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

Jadumani Singh (55kg)

Preeti Pawar (54kg)

Sachin Siwach (60kg)

Arundhati Choudhary (70kg)

Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg)

Jaismine Lamboria (75kg)

Ankush Panghal (80kg)

Narender Berwal (90+kg)

Priya Ghangas (60kg)

With athletics continuing to deliver podium finishes, judo making history and boxing set for a medal-rich finish, India heads into the final phase of the Commonwealth Games with momentum firmly on its side.