Jammu and Kashmir Congress makes U-turn, says it not against GST

Making a U-turn, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress today said it was not against the implementation of the GST in the state, nearly two weeks after terming it as “unacceptable”. The party accused the government for the “current chaos, confusion and uncertainty” and said a “proper mode” should be adopted for implementation of the GST in the state in view of its special status. “As far as the Congress is concerned, it has never been against implementation of GST, which is its brain child. But it is the government which had to adopt the proper mode and manner of implementation of the same in J&K,” state Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said here today. A statement issued after a meeting of the JKPCC executive panel here under the chairmanship of party unit chief G A Mir said, “It is the duty of the government to take steps to ensure the timely implementation of the GST, if they are sincere.”

It said, “The responsibility lies on the coalition government (of PDP-BJP) to implement the GST as per the modes (including Ordinance) provided in the Constitution in tune with Article 370, for which the state government is fully qualified and has ample powers. “But it (the government) wanted to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds to unnecessarily blame the Opposition for the delay and uncertainty, for which coalition is to be squarely responsible”.

Earlier on June 16, the Congress had opposed implementation of the GST in J&K, with a meeting of the party legislators vowing to fight against any “misadventure, besides safeguarding fiscal and political autonomy” of the state.