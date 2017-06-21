International Yoga Day 2017: How actress Shilpa Shetty blended business with yoga to stay fit and turn entrepreneur

International Yoga Day 2017: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the actor turned entrepreneur, has inspired a million people when it comes to attain fitness and at the same time make money.(Indian Express)

International Yoga Day 2017: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the actor turned entrepreneur, has inspired a million people when it comes to attain fitness, remain in great shape and at the same time make money. The actress has become a popular Yoga Guru in almost no time as she formulated tips and advisories for new moms on how to lose weight post pregnancy and became an inspiration on how to maintain shape with age. She has also inspired others to take up the practice of Yoga. Shetty has even launched her own Yoga channel and has more than 1,90,000 subscribers. If a Press Trust of India report is to be believed, the actress is available for personal Yoga classes too, and one such class will cost you around Rs 70,000. Shilpa, the yoga expert, now shares videos of basic exercises and guides one towards a healthy living. The actress’ channel ‘Shilpa Shetty Kundra’ provides a number of videos on how to do Yoga properly, along with a number of recipes for your healthy diet.

In Shilpa’s own words, Yoga is a way of life for the actress. “Yoga has become a way of life for me. It has made me more disciplined and has made me calm because when I am doing yoga I am also meditating and concentrating. I didn’t take up yoga to look good,” Shilpa told rediff.com in a 2015 interview.

Watch | Warm Up Routine | Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Health and Fitness

Watch | Beginner 1 Routine | Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Workout | Health & Fitness



Beginner 2 Routine | Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Workout | Health & Fitness

“I’ve never given a good figure too much importance. Fitness was my target and one of the things that helped me achieve it is yoga. Sometimes at the airport people come and compliment me for my Yoga DVD. More than my films, people like my Yoga DVD as it has actually changed their lives.The actor who recently launched her online fitness channel spoke about how people made fun of her weight gain post delivery,” Shilpa told Rediff.

If one takes a thorough tour of Shilpa’s channel, it includes the guide demonstrating basic exercises like that from ‘Squat to Chair’ to ‘Hip Raise’. Something you may easily practice at your home.