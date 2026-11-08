As companies step up the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across business operations, a new market is emerging for startups offering tools to manage the risks associated with the technology. From monitoring AI models and identifying security vulnerabilities to ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, these startups are positioning AI governance as an essential layer of enterprise technology infrastructure.

The opportunity is attracting both entrepreneurs and venture capital investors, as businesses grapple with the challenge of adopting AI without exposing themselves to data breaches, privacy violations and potential legal liabilities. According to Tracxn, there are 173 AI compliance and governance companies in India, which have collectively raised $45.1 million across 11 funding rounds. While the ecosystem is still at an early stage, the growing deployment of AI models and autonomous agents is expected to expand the addressable market.

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Startups such as Singulr AI, Protecto, RagaAI, MeshDefend, Produktiv, Repello AI, PrivaSapien, Origamis AI, Nyuway, AI Shield, and Mitigata are developing solutions to address different aspects of AI governance. While some offer standalone compliance platforms, others have integrated AI governance capabilities into broader cybersecurity and risk management offerings.

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The demand is being driven by a combination of regulatory requirements and pressure from global customers. Although India does not have a standalone AI law, companies are increasingly required to demonstrate that their use of AI meets data protection, security and accountability standards. “Regulation is arriving unevenly, but it is arriving. MeitY (ministry of electronics and information technology) issued its AI Governance Guidelines in November 2025, the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) Rules set a May 2027 compliance deadline, and the 2026 IT rule amendments on synthetic content are already live,” Natasha Malpani, founder and GP, Boundless Ventures, told FE. The venture capital firm has invested in Alter, which builds security, compliance and observability tools for AI agents, and Invariant, which focuses on compliance for physical AI companies.

Global requirements are adding to the pressure, particularly for Indian technology vendors serving overseas clients. The EU AI Act and standards such as ISO/IEC 42001 are making AI assurance an increasingly important consideration for enterprise customers. “Global clients, especially in the EU, demand AI assurance from Indian vendors,” according to Brijesh Damodaran, managing partner, Auxano Capital.

As a result, compliance spending is shifting from discretionary to mandatory, creating opportunities for specialised B2B startups, he said.

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For companies, the challenge is that AI-related risks often cut across data privacy, cybersecurity and legal accountability, areas traditionally handled by separate teams. Mitigata, a full-stack cyber resilience platform, said it identified AI compliance as an emerging requirement through its engagement with businesses. The company has onboarded more than 200 clients for AI compliance, with interest coming from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and technology services. “When a company adopts AI, it takes on risks related to data privacy, cybersecurity, accountability and potential financial liability. These risks are interconnected,” Akshit Kaushik, co-founder and CBO, Mitigata, said.

The products typically help organisations identify AI tools, models and datasets being used across workflows, assess their risks and monitor them on an ongoing basis. They also provide visibility into sensitive information being shared through AI applications and help detect potential security incidents. The growing use of unauthorised AI tools by employees, often referred to as shadow AI, is adding to the need for such monitoring.

Investors are looking for companies with strong technical capabilities, products that integrate with existing enterprise systems and an initial focus on regulated sectors such as financial services and healthcare. Singulr AI, which operates out of Palo Alto and Pune, is backed by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital, while Bengaluru-based MeshDefend has investors such as Kalaari Capital and Kettleborough VC. Repello AI, which tests generative AI models for vulnerabilities through adversarial attacks, is backed by Venture Highway and pi Ventures.

The market remains nascent, but investors believe demand will rise as businesses deploy more AI applications and agents. “Once AI takes actions rather than just generating text, governance cannot be a policy document. It has to run alongside the software. That is a genuine product opportunity,” Malpani said.