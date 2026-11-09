Orkla India, best-known for the MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern brands, is building on the growth momentum seen in the first quarter, with revenue growth accelerating to 18.4% in Q2FY27. Orkla India’s MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma, in an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, discusses demand trends, the outlook for the Gulf business, new product launches and the company’s growth priorities. Excerpts:

Revenue growth has improved in Q2FY27. How would you assess the performance?

We are building on the double-digit growth delivered in Q1, with revenue growth touching 18.4% and volumes growing at about 2.9% in Q2. Ebitda grew 12.6%, with margins at around 19.2-19.4%. Spices grew at about 25%. The Kerala market, which had been under pressure over the last few quarters, has now started developing well. While volumes in spices were positive, growth continues to be largely price-led. Convenience food grew 7.7%, which is a little muted. Last year, the festive period fell in Q2, whereas this year it has moved to Q3. Our domestic business grew about 20%, backed by healthy consumer demand and strong execution across the portfolio. International business continued its upward trajectory, growing 11.7%, with the GCC region strengthening to 22.7%. So overall, things are going well.

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What are you seeing in terms of demand trends across urban and rural markets?

Demand trends continue to be robust. The mood is positive from a consumption standpoint. Urban demand is strong, driven largely by quick commerce. In rural markets too, we are starting to see relatively good demand. There is no large risk that we see from a demand perspective at the moment.

There is renewed geopolitical volatility in the Gulf. Is this a concern for your international business or even your Indian operations?

The numbers don’t reflect that. Last quarter (Q1), we grew about 18.5% in the Gulf. This quarter (Q2), there was a little bump-up on account of Onam, and we grew about 22.5%. We are tracking the increased volatility in Saudi Arabia and the continuing dynamics between the US and Iran. For now, supply chains are fairly stable, goods are moving relatively well and demand is robust despite the volatility in the region.

What is your assessment of the growth outlook for the second half of the year?

In general, we do well during the festive season. Last year, the festival season was in Q2; this year, it is in Q3. We are sitting with relatively good growth momentum coming behind Q1. We should be able to continue building the momentum that we have as we go into the second half of the year.

Quick commerce appears to be emerging as an important growth driver. How is this strategy progressing?

Digital commerce and quick commerce are key strategies for us. In Q1, about 8.9% of our sales came from quick commerce. This quarter, that has increased to about 10% of our sales (within India business). Our strategy of driving growth in the rest of India through quick commerce is starting to take shape. We have made a lot of investments in driving this growth, strengthened content development and increased investments in digital commerce. As a result, digital commerce in the rest of India has grown at about 33.6% (in Q2).

Innovation is another area of focus. What are the key launches and platforms you are building?

We have continued to up the game on innovation. We launched 23 innovations last quarter and about 15 this quarter, taking the first-half tally to 38. In Q1, we spoke about breakfast innovations. In Q2, most of our launches were in the sweets arena. We have put some very interesting innovations into the market and are getting a very good response.

The third platform we are building is meals. We should hopefully see some innovations in this space over the next two quarters. This will become an important growth pillar for us going ahead. As we continue to stabilise the 38 launches already introduced, we will keep putting more products into the market.

What is happening on the distribution front?

The distribution push is largely on account of Project Bolt, which is around quick commerce. We have strengthened our capabilities, and the project is now coming to an end, with Q3 being the last quarter. Q3 and Q4 will be important as we start realising the benefits of these investments. The other project is the distribution restructuring in Kerala. Two of the three verticals we were working on have done well. We have now started the third, which is the spices part of the distribution restructuring. We are beginning with two northernmost districts in Kerala and will systematically build this out until March 2027.