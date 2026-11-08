For telecom operators, the pursuit of higher average revenue per user (Arpu) is increasingly constrained by how much more subscribers can afford to pay for connectivity. While companies are looking to move customers to higher-value plans and monetise rising data consumption, a large section of the market remains sensitive to even modest increases in recharge costs.

The contrasting experiences of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, along with the intervention of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on voice-and-SMS-only plans, underline the difficulty of pursuing higher realisations across a market with widely differing consumption patterns and paying capacities.

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Jio’s September-quarter performance shows that Arpu growth need not depend entirely on tariff increases. The operator added 9.1 million subscribers, against 8.9 million in the previous quarter, while monthly churn remained unchanged at 1.6%. Its Arpu rose 1.5% sequentially to Rs 218.8, supported by higher data consumption and a better customer mix. Monthly data usage increased to 44.2 GB per customer from 43.7 GB. This suggests that greater consumption and migration to higher-value services can improve realisations without necessarily raising the basic cost of connectivity.

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Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, is seeking to change how it monetises data consumption. Managing Director and CEO Shashwat Sharma has said that the industry’s pricing architecture remains too flat, allowing customers to consume unlimited data without operators adequately monetising usage.

“When we speak about pricing architecture in the industry, it’s largely got to do with the fact that it’s a very flat architecture and at very low Arpus, you’re giving away unlimited usage and data and you’re not monetising consumption in any way,” he said. The company, however, has found that changing this structure on its own can carry a cost.

Airtel’s mobile Arpu rose 2.7% sequentially to Rs 271 in the September quarter, while mobile revenue grew 3.4%. However, mobile subscriber additions fell sharply to 0.72 million from 3.27 million in the June quarter, and monthly churn rose to 2.9% from 2.6%.

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Citi Research linked the rise in churn to the company’s August tariff rationalisation, which included the withdrawal of its Rs 299 prepaid plan. JM Financial also flagged the removal of the entry-level pack as a factor, noting that Jio and Vodafone Idea continued to offer plans at that price point. As one analyst observed, “As is evidenced in this quarter’s numbers, price interventions without an industry-wide tariff hike initiative could lead to increased churn.” Airtel has since restored the `299 plan, but with daily data reduced from 1.5 GB to 1 GB, suggesting that retaining the price point remains important even as it seeks to limit the benefits offered at that level.

The affordability constraint is also reflected in the large number of users yet to migrate to mobile broadband. Around 261 million subscribers were still on 2G networks as of June 2026, while rural mobile broadband penetration was about 45%, according to estimates cited in Jio Platforms’ draft prospectus. Trai’s direction requiring operators to offer voice-and-SMS-only plans across shorter validity periods, with lower tariffs, recognises that many customers do not need bundled data and should not have to pay for it.

At the premium end, operators are pursuing a different approach. Airtel has added complimentary international roaming benefits to its postpaid plans, while Vodafone Idea has introduced roaming benefits across select plans covering more than 170 countries. Sharma said Airtel was strengthening its postpaid proposition by adding value for customers travelling overseas. “We’ve now made more value for customers who are travelling overseas, and we continue to strengthen our proposition and the differentiation of postpaid to have many more customers choosing postpaid as their service over time,” he said.

The industry’s strategy is increasingly one of customer segmentation: extracting more from heavy data users and premium subscribers while retaining affordable options for those who need basic connectivity. Higher Arpu remains a priority, but Airtel’s experience shows that the ability to raise prices is not uniform across the customer base.