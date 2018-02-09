Indian Air Force Group Captain arrested, charged under Official Secrets Act

An FIR was registered under sections of 3/5/9 of the Official Secrets Act at Lodhi Colony police station on February 7.

In a shocking development, counter intelligence wing of the force has held an Indian Air Force officer. The charge against her is he was alleged involvement in espionage and leaking classified documents. Subsequently, he has been charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). He was later handed over to the police, according to reports. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha has said that they have arrested Group Caption Arun Marwaha. Later, he was produced before a Delhi court, which remanded him in police custody for five days, Kushwaha said. An FIR was registered under sections of 3/5/9 of the Official Secrets Act at Lodhi Colony police station on February 7. The complaint was lodged by Station Security Officer Squadron Leader Rupinder Singh.

The officer was allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through through WhatsApp. Sources said he had befriended the woman through a social media website. The investigators from IAF’s counter intelligence wing were also probing whether he was part of a larger espionage ring being run from Pakistan, the sources said. The officer was indulging in certain “unwanted activities” through unauthorised electronic devices which is against existing orders, according to report.

“Initial probe has revealed that Marwaha was lured by two women, suspected to be working for a foreign spy agency, and was being blackmailed. He befriended them on Facebook around three months ago. After talking to them on the social networking site for a while, they exchanged their phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp,” an officer said.

“Marwaha was working as Joint Director (operations). During questioning, he disclosed before officers of Air Force intelligence wing that he was in touch with two women, and had passed on classified information about three new formations — Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency and a Special Operations Division — to them. He also shared a classified document about the forthcoming Air Force Exercise with them, which is likely to help enemies and will affect the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India,” the FIR has stated.