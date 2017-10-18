Happy Choti Diwali 2017: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status and Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers, Cards

Happy Choti Diwali 2017: People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal. (PTI)

Happy Choti Diwali 2017: People across the country are all set to celebrate the festival of Diwali with much fervour. The excitement is already in the air with people are already busy in shopping and distributing gifts. Choti Diwali falls on the day before and day after Dhanteras. This year the festival falls on October 18.

A large number of people start the day of Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdhashi , with a ritual bath known as abhyang snan. As per Hindu Mythology, on his day Lord Krishna and Kali killed the demon Narakasura because of his endless ill-treatment towards women. As it falls on the day before Diwali, it is known as Choti Diwali.

As per belief, those who perform the holy bath or Abhyang Snan on Choti Diwali do not have to go to hell after death. People also apply a paste on their face made of sesame oil for the holy bath.

There are times when holy bath coincides with Narak Chaturdashi and the day of Lakshmi Puja. Whenever Chaturdashi tithi falls before sunrise and Amavasya tithi prevails after sunset then Lakshmi Puja and Narak Chaturdashi fall on the same day, said drikpanchang.com.

Whenever the Chaturdashi tithi prevails before sunrise and Amavasya tithi prevails after sunset then Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja fall on the same day.

People celebrate the day by cleaning and decorating their homes. They also visit their near and dear ones to exchange gifts and greetings. In the evening they light up their homes with diyas, candles or light bulbs and also visit nearby areas to have look at the decorations all around.

Below is the list of some of the wishes, images, whats app and Facebook Status, messages, quotes that you can send to your near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion.

Young girls, holding earthen lamps, pose near a Rangoli created on occasion of “Vaagh Baras” ahead of Diwali celebrations in Surat on Monday. (PTI Photo)

1) Let’s praise the day of Diwali, pray with all our hearts and have fun. May this splendid day bring bliss and joy in your life. Sending you best messages this Choti Diwali.

2) Keep grinning and appreciate Diwali. Best wishes on Choti Diwali.

Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London. (Reuters)

3) Like Lord Krishna triumphed over Narkasur, On this day may god favour you. May you also achieve triumph over all shades of malice.

4) On the occasion of Choti Diwali I am sending you CASH: C-care, A-affection, S-smiles, H-hugs.

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo

5) May this narak chaturdashi bring you a pot brimming with riches and May God be with you. May there be a conclusion to all strife in your life.

6) May you have good fortunes. Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali.

Messages courtesy thecourierdaily.com