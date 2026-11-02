Delhi Winter Pollution Curbs: Delhi continued to experience poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 385 and 428, placing it in the severe category. Several monitoring stations across the national capital also reported very poor to severe pollution levels, according to readings shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rohini recorded an AQI of 396, while Alipur registered 375, Vivek Vihar 370 and Narela 363. Chandni Chowk reported an AQI of 358, followed by Akshardham Temple and ITO at 349 each.

India Gate and Janpath both recorded an AQI of 335, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered 343. Burari reported 308, Aya Nagar 276 and Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded 263. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 242.

Delhi steps up vehicle checks, construction site inspections

Amid the deteriorating air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said enforcement teams were carrying out vehicle checks, monitoring compliance with Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and inspecting construction sites to control dust pollution.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sirsa said 14,930 vehicles were checked on November 1. The teams issued 566 challans for PUCC violations and inspected 300 construction sites.

“Our teams are enforcing vehicle entry restrictions, checking PUC compliance and tackling construction dust. (Nov 1) Today: 14,930 vehicles checked, 566 PUCC challans and 300 sites inspected. Keep PUCC valid, follow entry rules and dust norms. The quest for clean air needs our collective efforts,” he said.

Traffic Police check over 7,200 vehicles under GRAP

The Delhi Traffic Police has also stepped up enforcement of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On November 1, personnel checked 7,279 vehicles, turned back 714 and impounded 38 vehicles, according to the department.

The police also issued 10 challans during the enforcement drive, which was conducted between midnight and 8 pm.

To improve coordination, the Delhi Traffic Police held a meeting with officials from neighbouring districts on Sunday to discuss the implementation of GRAP restrictions.

The department is also conducting public awareness campaigns through newspapers, social media and radio. Information boards have been installed at Delhi’s borders, while pamphlets are being distributed to inform commuters about the restrictions.

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Sharing details of the enforcement drive, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Today, on November 1, from 0000 hours to 2000 hours, 7,279 vehicles were checked. Ten vehicles were challaned, 714 were returned, and 38 were impounded.”