The Supreme Court has permitted the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026. Firecrackers can be burst between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm.

The court also directed that no firecrackers be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale has directed that firecrackers must not be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.

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The restriction is part of the court’s directions permitting the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026. The bench clarified that the complete ban on firecrackers would return from November 9.

“Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026,” the bench said in its October 29 order, which was made available on Monday.

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Only certified green crackers permitted

The court allowed manufacturers holding valid certifications from the CSIR-NEERI and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to manufacture approved green crackers between November 2 and November 6.

“The firecracker and fireworks manufacturers who possess valid certification for the green crackers, as certified by the CSIR-NEERI, as well as PESO, are permitted to manufacture only those green crackers that have been uploaded on the website of CSIR-NEERI from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026,” the bench said.

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The court prohibited the manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as ‘ladis’, and garlands. It also reiterated that crackers containing Barium and those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers would not be permitted.

Additionally, authorities across Delhi-NCR were directed to take steps to prevent the circulation of illegal and conventional firecrackers.