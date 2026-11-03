Select small-cap stocks have done well over the last year on better-than-expected earnings.

However, some stocks from the small-cap space are trading near their 52-week lows. This editorial examines three small-cap stocks that are trading close to their 52-week lows.

We selected these companies based on ROE and ROCE above 20%, 3-year average profit growth of above 25%, and a zero debt-to-equity ratio.

However, a sharp price decline does not automatically make a stock undervalued. Investors should also assess valuations, business prospects, cash flows, and industry risks before making investment decisions, as smallcap stocks can remain volatile.

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#1 Jeena Sikho

First on the list is Jeena Sikho.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare is an Indian healthcare company that operates Ayurvedic hospitals, clinics and day-care centres.

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It also sells Ayurvedic medicines and wellness products. The company has expanded its hospital network rapidly.

52-Week Low Rs 331.8 Current Market Price Rs 348 ROCE 67% ROE 47.8% Debt to Equity 0 3-Year Compounded Profit Growth 87.7%

Source: Equitymaster

The stock is currently trading at Rs 348, compared with its 52-week low of Rs 331. It has a strong ROCE of 67% and ROE of 47.8%, with zero debt-to-equity. The company has also recorded an impressive three-year compounded profit growth of 87.7% per annum.

Source: Company Presentation

Jeena Sikho began FY27 on a strong footing, with healthy year-over-year growth across its core Ayurveda Healthcare Services and Ayurveda Healthcare Products businesses.

Revenue from Operations increased 29% YoY in Q1FY27, supported by higher patient footfalls, a wider service network, and sustained momentum in the products business. Profitability remained resilient, with EBITDA growing 17% YoY and the EBITDA margin standing at a healthy 41%.

According to the company, the performance reflects improving operating leverage, better utilisation of the existing infrastructure, and increasing scalability across the business.

The Ayurveda Healthcare Products business continued its strong trajectory, delivering 47% YoY growth during the quarter. Growth was supported by a broader product portfolio, an expanding customer base, and increasing acceptance of the Company’s quality-focused Ayurveda offerings.

#2 Indraprastha Medical

Indraprastha Medical Corporation operates Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

It was established as a joint-sector project involving the Government of Delhi and the Apollo Hospitals Group. The company specialises in multispeciality tertiary healthcare, treating patients across areas such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and nephrology.

52-Week Low Rs 293 Current Market Price Rs 317 ROCE 34% ROE 24.85 Debt to Equity 0 3-Year Compounded Net Profit Growth 28.7%

Source: Equitymaster

Indraprastha Medical is trading at a current market price of Rs 317, compared with its 52-week low of Rs 293. The company has a healthy return on capital employed (ROCE) of 34% and return on equity (ROE) of 24.8%.

It has a zero debt-to-equity ratio, indicating a debt-free balance sheet, while its three-year compounded profit growth stands at 28.7%.

Looking ahead, the management says Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals’ growth strategy centers on maximizing operating efficiency and profitability across the network.

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Greater integration, improved supply chain management, and human resource development are the three essentials for increasing ef­ficiencies.

The goal is to reduce the cost of expensive drugs and medical consumables such as stents, implants, and other surgical materials by standardizing across the network, optimising procurement costs, consolidating suppliers, and optimising the use of medical consumables by establishing guidelines for medical procedures.

The company says these measures are critical to driving margin expansion, particularly amid rising input costs and regulatory price caps.

#3 Avanti Feeds

Finally, we have Avanti Feeds.

Avanti Feeds is an Indian aquaculture company established in 1993. It is a major player in shrimp feed manufacturing and processed shrimp exports, benefiting from demand for seafood in domestic and international markets.

52-Week Low Rs 656.8 Current Market Price Rs 669 ROCE 20.1% ROE 26.9% Debt to Equity 0 3-Year Compounded Net Profit Growth 28.1%

Source: Equitymaster

Source: Investor Presentation

On the financial front, while revenues rose, net profit fell from Rs 1,849 m in Q1FY26 to Rs 1,163 m YoY.

The management noted that the most serious emerging concern in shrimp culture is the steep increase in shrimp feed costs.

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They said prices of major raw materials used in feed manufacturing, such as fish meal, fish oil, soybean meal, and wheat flour, have increased significantly, resulting in a substantial rise in feed costs.

Conclusion

A low share price alone does not make a stock undervalued. Investors should assess earnings consistency, return on equity (ROE), return on capital employed (ROCE), debt levels, and cash flow before making investment decisions.

It’s also important to understand why a stock has declined and whether its business fundamentals remain intact.

Strong fundamentals can improve the investment case, but they do not guarantee share-price recovery or positive returns.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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