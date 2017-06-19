Government medical team deployed at the wedding of Chattisgarh Home minister Ramsewak Paikra’s son?

Chhattisgarh Home minister Ramsewak Paikra. (YouTube)

A controversy has erupted over alleged deployment of a government medical team at the venue of the marriage of the son of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra here. The image of the order copy, purportedly issued by the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Raipur district, on June 15, has gone viral on social media. Raising the issue, the Congress said such a deployment is unethical. “How government doctors and medical staff can be deployed during the marriage of the home minister’s son? It’s wrong and unethical,” state unit Congress president Bhupesh Baghel tweeted today along with the image of the order’s copy.

It is the violation of the code of conduct for government employees and a disciplinary action should be taken against the CMHO for issuing such an order, the Congress said in a statement. The purported order states that as per the information provided by the special secretary to the minister, the latter’s son Lavkesh Paikra’s marriage function is to be held at a city hotel on June 18.

It further states that a five-member medical team will remain deployed at the marriage and reception venue from 8 pm till completion of the ceremony, for emergency services. When contacted, Raipur CMHO Dr SK Shandilya denied that the medical team was deployed at the wedding. “The order was issued for the constitution of a medical team and not for its deployment at the venue of the wedding function,” the CMHO told PTI.

Keeping in view the marriage of the minister’s son, a medical team was formed to handle any medical emergency if need be, he clarified. “There is no question of deploying the medical team at the wedding venue,” he added. Repeated attempts to contact Ramsewak Paikra proved futile as he was busy in the marriage.