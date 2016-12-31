Anil Baijal takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

He replaces Najeeb Jung who had resigned few days back. (ANI)

Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Baijal replaced Najeeb Jung who had resigned few days back. Baijal was administered oath by Delhi HC Chief Justice G Rohini.

On December 28th, President Pranab Mukherjee had accepted Najeeb Jung’s resignation and approved Baijal’s name as the next Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory.

Baijal, a 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, have served as union home secretary earlier in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The former bureaucrat has also been the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and had headed key public sector companies like Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines. During the tenure of Najeeb Jung, his relations with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal often landed in troubled water due frequent power struggle as to who has more administrative power in the national capital.

