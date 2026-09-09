Passengers planning to travel between Hyderabad and Mangaluru have an important railway update. South Central Railway has announced the continuation of the weekly special train connecting the two cities, providing passengers with an additional travel option in the coming months.

The train serves several important stations across Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, making it a useful option for passengers travelling between these states. Here’s a look at the special trains, their operating dates and other important details.

Hyderabad-Mangaluru special train: New operating dates

Train No. 07097 Hyderabad-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express Special, which was earlier scheduled to run until September 2, 2026, will now operate from September 9 to November 25, 2026.

In the return direction, Train No. 07098 Mangaluru Central-Hyderabad Weekly Express Special, earlier notified to run until September 3, will continue from September 10 to November 26, 2026.

According to South Central Railway, the two services will make 12 trips in each direction during the extended period.

The continuation is expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers between Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, particularly those travelling between Hyderabad and destinations along the route.

32 stations covered between Hyderabad and Mangaluru

The weekly special train will continue to serve its existing stations. From Mangaluru Central, the service covers important stations in Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana before reaching Hyderabad.

The major stoppages include Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Palakkad Junction, Podanur Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction and Salem Junction.

In Karnataka, the train serves Kuppam, Bangarapet Junction, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka Junction, Hindupur and Dharmavaram Junction.

Further along the route, passengers can board or alight at Anantapur, Guntakal Junction, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Sedam and Vikarabad Junction before the train reaches Hyderabad through Lingampalli and Begumpet.

Revised timings for Train No. 07098

While the stoppages and composition will remain unchanged, South Central Railway has revised the timings of Train No. 07098 Mangaluru Central-Hyderabad Weekly Express Special at some stations.

Passengers travelling on the extended service can check the latest timings before starting their journey. The revised schedule is available on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).