Fast track nuclear power to meet growing energy needs, says Niti Aayog

The draft said India’s multiple diplomatic engagements with nuclear fuel supplier nations are also expected to yield many positive results.(Photo: PTI)

India needs to fast track nuclear power to meet the country’s growing energy needs, according to government think-tank Niti Aayog’s draft National Energy Policy (NEP). The draft said India’s multiple diplomatic engagements with nuclear fuel supplier nations are also expected to yield many positive results. It noted that the government has taken note of Department of Atomic Energy’s (DAE) action plan for accelerated growth of nuclear power. “To start with, budgetary provision has been made for providing to the extent of Rs 3,000 crore/year. The Atomic Energy Act has been modified for forming joint ventures between non-DAE Indian PSUs and DAE PSUs like Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd,” the draft said. Presently, participation of private sector and foreign suppliers in nuclear arena is restricted to construction activity only and Atomic Energy Act will need major modification for them to be involved in operation/ownership of nuclear plants, the draft added.