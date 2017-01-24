  3. Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Khimber's Hadoora area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: January 24, 2017 9:51 AM
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Khimber's Hadoora area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Khimber’s Hadoora area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, in a major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Bandipore district. In a joint operation state police and security forces manged to neutralize the LeT commander Abu Musa, according to ANI report. A police constable was also injured in the gunfight, the official said, adding he has been referred to a hospital here. According to media reports, the slain terrorist was the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

In a similar incident on January 6, Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Army and the Police in Machu area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

