Earthquake in India LIVE Updates: People evacuated houses after tremor, no report of casualties

Earthquake in India: Quake shakes Delhi, northern India. A low magnitude quake shook the national capital as well surrounding areas in the evening.

Earthquake in India LIVE: People left their houses after quake tremor (ANI).

Earthquake in India Live Updates: Quake shakes Delhi, northern India. A low magnitude quake shook the national capital as well surrounding areas in the evening.

Here are the Live Updates:

10:07 pm: People in Moradabad evacuated their buildings after earthquake tremors in the region.

10:03 pm: The tremors were felt at 8:03 pm.

9:54 pm: No report of casualties so far.

9:42 pm: WATCH:

9:41 pm: Tremors were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, the India Meteorological Department said.

9:38 pm: Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.

9:36 pm: People evacuated their buildings after earthquake tremors.

(ANI)

9:32 pm: Apart from Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh also felt the tremors.

There were shockwaves in Uttar Pradesh too. (Twitter)

9:28 pm: Shaking for around 15-20 seconds was felt by witnesses.

9:25 pm: The epicentre of the earthquake is Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. The depth is 30 km.

9:18 pm:

Rishikesh experienced tremors of 4.9. (Twitter)

9:16 pm: Rishikesh experienced the tremor of 4.9.

9:13 pm: No reports of casualties reported so far.

9:10 pm: This detection is linked to the strong earthquake which shook Uttaranchal, India.

9:08 pm: This strong earthquake was felt in Uttaranchal, India, Haryana-Uttar Pradesh Reg, India

9:07 pm: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre: Tremors also felt in Uttaranchal, magnitude 5.0 and 121 Km East of Dehradun

9:04 pm: People panic due to strong tremors.