When people think of large caps, they usually think of safety. These are companies with steady earnings, solid balance sheets and share prices that don’t move around too much.

But a big company isn’t always a slow one. Some of India’s largest listed names are still growing their revenue at 20% to 40% a year.

That’s the kind of growth you’d normally see in much smaller businesses. India is still one of the fastest-growing major economies, and new demand keeps showing up in one industry after another.

Large companies often get the first shot at it. They have the scale, the brand and the money to go after it without straining their finances. That mix of stability and growth is hard to ignore.

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Let’s look at five large caps that still have a lot of growing left to do.

#1 Trent

First on the list is Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group. It was incorporated in 1952.

Trent runs Westside for mid-premium fashion, Zudio for value fashion and Star for food and grocery, and nearly all of what it sells is its own brand.

As of 30 June 2026, it had 1,312 stores across 330 cities.



Trent Financial Performance FY23-26

(Rs m) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 89,289 133,341 184,019 213,819 Operating Profit 13,743 22,600 30,385 38,526 Profit 3,936 14,775 15,344 17,213



Track Record and Growth Triggers

Over the last 3 years, Trent’s revenue has grown at 34%, operating profit at 41%, and profits at 64%.

A big chunk of India’s apparel market is still unorganised. Shoppers are slowly moving to brands they trust, and that works in Trent’s favour.

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In Q1 FY27 alone, the company entered 9 new cities. More than 80% of new Zudio stores are opening in Tier II and III towns. Beauty, innerwear, and footwear, all new categories for Trent, now make up over 21% of revenue.

And Zudio has gone abroad, with 7 stores in the UAE. So, Trent isn’t depending on just one thing. The shift to organised retail, new towns, new categories, and a start overseas all add to growth.

#2 GE Vernova T&D India

Next is GE Vernova T&D India, which was earlier called GE T&D India. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is part of the global GE Vernova group.

It makes the equipment used to carry electricity from power plants to cities and factories. This includes power transformers, reactors, switchgear, grid automation systems, and HVDC solutions.

Its customers range from Power Grid and state utilities to private transmission developers and overseas buyers.

GE T&D Financial Performance FY23-26

(Rs m) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 27,732 31,679 42,923 62,063 Operating Profit 1,550 3,541 8,936 17,951 Profit -15 1,811 6,083 12,333



Track Record and Growth Triggers

Over the last 3 years, GE Vernova T&D’s revenue has grown at 31% and operating profit at 126%.

India is putting a lot of money into its power grid. A big reason is renewable energy, which has to be carried from where it’s produced to where it’s used. This keeps orders coming in for the company.

As on 30 September 2026, its order backlog stood at Rs 214.4 bn, so a good part of future revenue is already lined up. Demand is also building from pumped storage projects, data centers, and export markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

With the grid build-out still in its early years and a big order book in hand, the company has good visibility on growth.

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#3 Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww)

Groww is next. The platform is run by Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which was incorporated in 2018. It started out as an app for mutual funds and is now one of the biggest retail investing platforms in India.

On Groww, users can invest in stocks, mutual funds, derivatives, and commodities. They can also take loans against their investments, use margin trading, and buy wealth products. The company also has its own mutual fund house, Groww AMC.



Groww Financial Performance FY23-26

(Rs m) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 11,415 26,093 39,017 46,446 Operating Profit 5,182 7,522 25,323 29,177 Profit 4,577 -8,055 18,244 20,830



Track Record and Growth Triggers

Over the last 3 years, revenue has grown at 60%, operating profit at 78%, and net profit at 66%.

Only a small share of Indians invest in the markets today. As more people start investing for the first time, platforms like Groww get a bigger pool of users to work with.

Groww already has 24 m transacting users, and management expects to earn more from each of them over time. Its margin trading book has grown to about Rs 43.5 bn. Management says this product is still highly underpenetrated.

Between new investors coming in and existing users doing more on the app, Groww has two clear ways to grow.

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#4 Titan

Next is Titan. The company began with watches, but today jewellery brings in most of its revenue through Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and CaratLane. It still sells watches under Titan, Fastrack, and Helios.

Titan Eye+ sells eyewear, and the company also has fragrances, bags, and sarees. Recently, it bought Damas, a jewellery chain in the Gulf.



Titan Financial Performance FY23-26

(Rs m) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 460,260 586,440 690,010 984,630 Operating Profit 51,870 58,250 61,800 89,070 Profit 32,740 34,960 33,370 50,730



Track Record and Growth Triggers

Over the last 3 years, revenue has grown at 29%, operating profit at 20%, and net profit at 16%.

Much of India’s jewellery market is still run by local family jewellers. As more buyers switch to trusted brands, Titan gains.

Its share of the jewellery market is only about 8.5%, which leaves a lot of market still to win. The management continues to aim for double-digit growth to meet its FY30 goals.

To get there, it’s pushing regional designs, more diamond jewellery and pieces priced below Rs 50,000 and Rs 100,000.

A small market share, the move to branded jewellery and new price points should keep Titan’s growth going.

#5 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Last on the list is Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, also known as IKS Health. It was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Mumbai. IKS handles back-office and support work for US healthcare providers.

This covers billing, medical coding, clinical documentation, and patient scheduling, which frees doctors to focus on patients. The work is done using technology, AI, and trained staff. The company serves over 600 healthcare organisations.

IKS Financial Performance FY23-26

(Rs m) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue 10,313 18,179 26,640 31,938 Operating Profit 4,209 5,613 8,104 11,104 Profit 3,052 3,705 4,861 7,216



Track Record and Growth Triggers

Over the last 3 years, revenue has grown at 46%, operating profit at 38%, and net profit at 33%.

US healthcare providers spend over US$ 260 bn a year on this kind of work. Only about US$ 35 bn of it is outsourced today, and that portion is growing at around 12% a year.

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The management wants the existing business to grow at 12% or more in constant currency, which means taking market share. The TruBridge deal adds about US$ 300 m in annual revenue and gives IKS a new market in rural hospitals.

Most of this work is still done in-house by hospitals, and that leaves IKS a lot of room to grow.

Conclusion

Large caps can be growth stocks too. Compared with smaller growth companies, they have two big things going for them: economies of scale and strong balance sheets.

Scale helps them buy at lower cost, spread their expenses and expand faster. A strong balance sheet means they can keep investing even when the economy slows, without taking on too much risk.

Still, each of these five companies has its own risks. Growth stocks also tend to trade at high valuations, so any slowdown can hurt returns.

Before investing, study each company’s fundamentals and valuation, and do your own research.

Happy investing.

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