The Bombay High Court has scheduled December 2 for hearing a public interest petition challenging the status and governance of Tata Sons, arguing that the company cannot be treated merely as a privately controlled entity given that charitable trusts hold around two-thirds of its equity.

The petition, filed by Rohini Amin, an advocate and joint secretary of Home for All, a society working with slum dwellers, and L Ramanathan, associated with Home for All and the National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms, seeks court intervention in the administration of Tata Sons and the trusts that control it. The petitioners claim to represent the interests of poor and underprivileged beneficiaries of the Tata Trusts.

Tata Sons’ charitable ownership at centre of petition

At the centre of the petition is the argument that the charitable character of Tata Sons‘ principal shareholders should have a bearing on how the company is managed. The petitioners contend that the interests of the trusts’ beneficiaries must be considered in decisions concerning Tata Sons, rather than its governance being viewed solely through the lens of private corporate ownership.

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The petition also challenges Tata Sons’ conversion into a private company in 2017, arguing that the public and the charitable trusts’ beneficiaries were not adequately heard in the process. It contends that earlier litigation on the matter cannot be treated as binding on beneficiaries who were not represented in those proceedings.

A key demand is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enforce listing requirements for Tata Sons. The petitioners allege that Noel Tata is obstructing regulatory compliance and seek directions to the central bank to act on the matter.

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Court-led management overhaul sought

The petition also seeks a court-framed management scheme for Tata Sons and the charitable trusts, including changes to their boards. It argues that improved governance and a public listing could unlock greater value for charitable activities.

The petition names 37 respondents, including Tata Sons, its chairman N Chandrasekaran and other senior executives, Noel Tata and several Tata Trusts trustees, Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Regulatory authorities, including the RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Company Law Tribunal and the Charity Commissioner, have also been named.