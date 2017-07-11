Crack down on illegal liquor: UP DGP to district police chiefs

The district police chiefs have been asked to carry out surprise inspections at roadside dhabas and “sensitive” places to check the sale of illicit liquor. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh today asked all the district police chiefs in the state to launch a special drive against illicit liquor in the aftermath of the recent deaths of 12 persons due to consumption of hooch in Azamgarh. He directed them to ensure that those involved in the trade and making of illicit liquor were nabbed and booked under the stringent Goondas Act, a police spokesman said here.

The district police chiefs have been asked to carry out surprise inspections at roadside dhabas and “sensitive” places to check the sale of illicit liquor. They have also been instructed to initiate stern action against the policemen conniving with those involved in the trade, said the spokesman. Recently, 12 persons died reportedly after consuming hooch in Kewathiya village within the Raunapar police station limits in Azamgarh district.