Braid-chopping: No suspect should be attacked, says Hurriyat

Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

The hardline Hurriyat Conference today asked the youth to show restraint over braid-chopping attempts by miscreants in Kashmir, saying the “suspects should not be attacked”. “No one should attack or deal with any suspected person as there are more chances that their associates and colleagues may take advantage of this and malign the situation as reported from several places,” the Hurriyat Conference, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, said in a statement. “We need to keep close vigil on such elements as they are desperate to spoil our sacred movement and divine ethical values,” the statement added. Referring to incidents wherein many innocents were thrashed including the Sopore incident where a mentally- challenged person was nearly set ablaze, the Hurriyat said, “It is extremely unfortunate, sad and frightening.” “It is a well-planned ploy to deviate our attention. In crucial times, we need to take care of all this, as conspiracies are being hatched to create chaos and anarchy in society,” it said.

The separatist group requested the youth “to follow the guidelines” laid down by the outfit and said that they were duty-bound to keep watch over these elements involved in assault on women.

“We have asked to constitute Mohalla committees and hand over all suspected persons to credible members of committee for investigations, recording statements and for future course of action so as no innocent is implicated or guilty is allowed to leave by the authorities,” the statement read.