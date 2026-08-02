Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has disbursed loans worth Rs 300 crore to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state, marking a major push for women-led rural livelihoods. The announcement came during a state-level programme in Thandla and Jhabua district on July 31 (Friday), where the CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects exceeding Rs 283 crore.

The Rs 300 crore loan package was distributed under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (also referred to as the ‘State Rural Ajeevika Mission’), a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening SHGs and promoting self-employment in rural areas. Of this amount, Rs 10.8 crore was specifically sanctioned for 215 self-help groups in Jhabua district, providing direct capital support to local women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering at the Government College Ground in Thandla, CM Yadav underscored the transformative role of women in the state’s development narrative. “Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of women,” he said, highlighting how SHGs have become engines of economic activity in agriculture, livestock, banking, and enterprise facilitation.

बहनों की समृद्धि का मार्ग है स्व-सहायता समूह… आज थांदला, जिला झाबुआ में आयोजित स्व-सहायता समूहों के क्षमतावर्धन एवं ऋण वितरण कार्यक्रम में सिंगल क्लिक से प्रदेशभर के स्व-सहायता समूहों को ₹300 करोड़ के ऋण का अंतरण किया। साथ ही, ₹283 करोड़ से अधिक के 57 विकास कार्यों का… pic.twitter.com/IyXR1fK62e — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 31, 2026

Women’s empowerment in action: From ‘Didi Cafes’ to ‘Livelihood Libraries’

The Chief Minister pointed to tangible outcomes of the SHG movement, noting that women associated with these groups are now earning up to Rs 10,000 per month. He cited the success of 196 ‘Didi Cafes’ operated by SHGs across Madhya Pradesh—including four in Jhabua—as well as 85 livelihood libraries managed entirely by women.

“Women’s empowerment is taking place at both the government and social levels,” CM Yadav stated, adding that women are now engaged in more than 150 non-agriculture-based livelihood activities. The loan disbursement is expected to further scale these enterprises, enabling SHGs to invest in equipment, inventory, and skill development.

Jhabua’s development surge: Rs 283 crore investment in new projects

Alongside the loan distribution, the Chief Minister also rolled out a suite of infrastructure and social sector projects for Jhabua. He laid the foundation stone for 29 development works valued at Rs 174.64 crore and inaugurated 28 completed projects worth Rs 109.17 crore.

Key announcements included:

A Rs 70 crore Ayurvedic Medical College to boost healthcare education in the tribal-dominated district.

The establishment of Sandipani Schools at a cost of Rs 35.29 crore to enhance school infrastructure.

A new railway line passing through Thandla, improving regional connectivity.

Construction of a permanent helipad in Thandla for emergency and administrative access.

Development of sports stadiums in every Assembly constituency and ghats along the Padmavati River and at Chhoti Kashi.

प्राकृतिक खेती सेहत और आमदनी का सबसे अच्छा स्रोत है… आज थांदला, जिला झाबुआ में विभिन्न जिले में प्राकृतिक खेती कर रहे उन्नतशील भाइयों एवं बहनों से संवाद किया। प्राकृतिक खेती से बढ़ती आय, नवाचार और प्राकृतिक कृषि तकनीकों पर उनके प्रयास प्रशंसनीय है। प्राकृतिक खेती कम लागत के… pic.twitter.com/pWyJz8vEKl — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 31, 2026

Celebrating merit and enterprise at the ‘Aajeevika Mela’

The event also featured the felicitation of meritorious students from Jhabua, reinforcing the government’s focus on education alongside economic empowerment. CM Yadav visited the ‘Aajeevika Mela’, an exhibition showcasing products and innovations from SHGs, where he interacted with women entrepreneurs and reviewed their progress.

The programme, titled “Self-Help Groups Capacity Building and Loan Distribution Programme,” brought together thousands of beneficiaries, local officials, and community leaders, reflecting the state’s coordinated push for inclusive growth.

With over 82 lakh women already part of SHGs in Madhya Pradesh, the Rs 300 crore disbursement represents more than just financial aid—it’s a state government’s strategic investment in a decentralised, women-driven economic model. As CM Yadav put it, “Women are strengthening self-help groups and playing an active role. Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of sisters.”

The Jhabua event stands as both a significant milestone and a model for future development, illustrating how targeted access to credit, backed by investments in infrastructure and social welfare, can accelerate sustainable growth across India’s rural heartland.

