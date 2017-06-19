BJP-PDP Government in Kashmir resembles incongruous marriage, needs divorce, says JD (U) leader KC Tyagi

This is like an incongruous marriage which needs to be divorced as soon as possible because that will be benefitted for both the country and Kashmir, says KC Tayagi. (PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday took a potshot at the BJP-PDP Government in Kashmir and said the latter resembles an incongruous marriage which needs a divorce. “Both BJP and PDP are equally responsible for the ongoing tensions in the valley. This is like an incongruous marriage which needs to be divorced as soon as possible because that will be benefitted for both the country and Kashmir,” JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI. However, BJP leader S. Prakash said that if Agarwal has any evidence about his statement then he should prove it.

“It is a very irresponsible statement from a Samajwadi Party leader. If he has any evidence then prove rather than making such sweeping remarks on the Chief Minister. This type of irresponsible statement is creating disturbance in the Kashmir valley,” Prakash said. While talking to ANI, the Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal yesterday said the people cannot expect peace in the valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We cannot expect peace in the valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister. She herself is hand in glove with the terrorists. So many Jawans have lost their lives. She hasn’t even visited them. Not even ministers from her government have visited,” he said. He further asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to withdraw support to the state government. Agarwal’s statement came after Mehbooba said neither guns nor the Army could bring peace to troubled Kashmir.

Under attack from the Opposition for “shelving the promise of dialogue with the separatists”, Mehbooba has told the assembly that there was “no other way but talks” for resolution of the Kashmir issue. “Our soldiers are being martyred (in Jammu and Kashmir). Neither guns nor the Army can bring peace to troubled Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.