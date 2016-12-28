US University professor Viral V Acharya becomes new RBI Deputy Governor

Prof Viral V Acharya has become the fourth RBI Deputy Governor. (Reuters)

An economics professor of a university of United States has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India. Prof Viral V Acharya has become the fourth RBI Deputy Governor. The post was vacant after elevation of Urjit Patel as the Governor of RBI in early September, this year. The applications were invited to fill the post and around 90 applications were received from diverse background till October 21, which was the last date for sending applications. At present, RBI has three deputy governors including N S Vishwanathan, S S Mundra and R Gandhi.