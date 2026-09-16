The Assam government has prepared a Rs 50,000-crore investment plan to increase development across the state and advance its vision of a ‘Viksit Assam 2047’. The proposed investment will focus on schools, healthcare, Anganwadi centres, stadiums, universities and other public infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a two-day District Commissioners’ Conference in Jorhat.

CM Sarma said the government held detailed discussions with District Commissioners on projects to be taken up in different parts of Assam. The plan is intended to ensure that development is spread across districts and that local infrastructure needs are addressed through a coordinated approach.

The proposed investment will cover the construction work of educational institutions ranging from schools to universities and also in other fields. It’ll also support other government infrastructure projects required to improve public services and the state’s development base.

The Rs 50,000-crore package is part of Assam’s wider long-term development strategy. Earlier government announcements indicated that the funding would be mobilised through a combination of the state’s own resources, borrowing support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and assistance under Central government schemes.

The projects would be taken up in thematic areas linked to the state’s infrastructure and development priorities. These include schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres, power infrastructure, stadiums and government facilities.

Education and healthcare priorities

Improving education outcomes was a major focus of the conference as the government reviewed measures to reduce student dropouts at the secondary level, where students often leave formal education because of economic, social or access-related challenges.

District administrations were asked to improve the implementation of government schemes and strengthen the delivery of public services. Better monitoring at the district level will be important to ensure that funds and welfare programmes reach their intended beneficiaries.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Discussions were held on the establishment of new medical colleges at different locations and the phased upgradation of 4,000 health sub-centres into hospitals, as announced in the state Budget of Assam.

The plan aims to bring healthcare services closer to rural and underserved communities. Upgrading health sub-centres would make primary and secondary care more accessible, especially in areas where people travel long distances for treatment.

₹50,000 crore. 7 years. Every constituency.

Better schools. 6,000 new Anganwadis. Women’s markets. New roads, stadiums, auditoriums and homes for tea garden workers. Not just a number , a ₹50,000 crore roadmap to build the Assam of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DolfFyOT3x — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2026

Land banks for industries

The creation of land banks in every district was another issue discussed at the conference. The move is intended to make land more readily available for industrial projects at a time when Assam is receiving a growing number of investment proposals.

CM Sarma said Assam currently has fewer than 10,000 bighas earmarked for future industrial development. In comparison, states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have reserved up to seven lakh bighas as land banks, he said.

A district-wise land bank could help reduce delays in identifying suitable sites for factories, logistics facilities and other industrial projects. It may also give investors greater clarity about land availability and improve the state’s ability to attract and facilitate new investments.

Flood protection and sports infrastructure

The conference also reviewed the reconstruction of embankments damaged during recent floods. Flooding remains a major challenge for Assam, affecting homes, agriculture, roads, communication networks and public infrastructure each year.

Restoring and strengthening embankments will therefore form an important part of the state’s broader infrastructure agenda. The government’s previously announced capital investment priorities have also included roads, power networks, healthcare facilities and flood-control infrastructure.

Preparations for the forthcoming Khel Maharan were discussed as well. The sports initiative is expected to support grassroots participation and provide opportunities for young people across the state. The construction of new stadiums in districts is part of the government’s effort to strengthen sports infrastructure and create better facilities for training and competition.

Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan

CM Himanta Sarma announced that the ‘Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan’ will be organised across Assam from September 17 to October 17. The campaign will focus on the themes of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and “Viksit Assam 2047”.

The month-long programme will include drawing, quiz and speech competitions. It will also feature felicitation programmes for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and mid-day meal cooks, recognising their contribution to the delivery of essential services at the community level.

Seva Setu camps will be organised at the block level during the campaign. These camps will allow citizens to submit applications, raise grievances and seek information about government services directly through local administrative platforms. The campaign is intended to connect the state’s long-term development vision with public participation and local service delivery.

Implementing the government’s agenda

The District Commissioners’ Conference also reviewed the implementation of programmes outlined in the state government’s Sankalpa Patra. The discussions brought together ministers, senior officials and district administrators to assess priorities and identify challenges in execution.

The conference was attended by Assam’s ministers, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials from various departments and autonomous councils, District Commissioners, Co-District Commissioners and other officials from the district administration.