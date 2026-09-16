The RailOne app is seeing increased use among passengers in the Jammu division, with a growing share of travellers booking unreserved tickets through the digital platform instead of railway ticket counters, officials said, reported PTI.

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Data available as of September 14 shows that around 17% of passengers at major non-suburban (NSG) category 1 to NSG-3 stations booked unreserved tickets through RailOne. At NSG-4 to NSG-6 stations, the share was higher at around 28%.

The rise comes as Indian Railways seeks to move more passenger services to digital platforms and reduce dependence on physical ticketing counters.

Unreserved ticket bookings rise through RailOne

The higher share of mobile bookings at smaller NSG-category stations points to increasing use of digital ticketing for general travel. Railways classifies non-suburban stations into six categories based on factors including passenger traffic and revenue, with NSG-1 stations being the largest among them.

Instead of buying tickets at counters, passengers can use RailOne to book unreserved tickets directly from their mobile phones. Officials said the trend can help reduce queues and crowding at stations while making the ticketing process quicker.

Railways has also introduced a financial incentive for passengers using the R-wallet linked to digital ticketing. Those who recharge the wallet and use it to book tickets are eligible for an additional 3% bonus on the recharge amount, officials said.

RailOne combines ticketing, train tracking and passenger services

RailOne is positioned as a single digital platform for a range of railway-related services. Passengers can use the app to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets, obtain platform tickets and check PNR status.

The app also provides live train running information, train tracking, coach position details and arrival and departure updates. Passengers can use Rail Madad through the platform for grievances and suggestions.

Food ordering is also available through the railway e-catering service integrated into the app.

The increased use of RailOne for unreserved bookings in Jammu division indicates a shift towards mobile-first ticketing, particularly for passengers who previously relied on station counters for general tickets.

The initiative is intended to save passengers time, reduce queues and congestion at railway stations and support a greater shift towards paperless travel.