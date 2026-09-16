Indian Railways has now commissioned 150 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, as the national freight network continues to expand beyond traditional railway goods facilities.

Vaishnaw made the announcement while inaugurating, dedicating and laying the foundation stone for five Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Gujarat. The latest additions are expected to strengthen rail-based freight movement and improve links between industrial centres, ports and markets.

The minister also flagged off a salt-loaded freight train from the Shivlakha GCT in Kachchh to Mithapur, highlighting a fresh push to move more of Gujarat’s salt production by rail.

150 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals now operational

Of the five Gujarat projects, the Shivlakha GCT in Kachchh was inaugurated on Tuesday. The GCTs at Bhimasar in Kachchh, Devaliya in Morbi and Chandisar in Banaskantha were dedicated to the nation, while the foundation stone was laid for another terminal at Linch in Mahesana.

GCTs are being developed to increase freight-handling capacity and provide industries with additional rail-linked logistics facilities. The terminals are also expected to help reduce congestion and bottlenecks around port locations and improve connectivity between Gujarat’s ports and northern markets.

With the latest additions, the number of commissioned Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals across the country has reached 150, according to the minister.

Gujarat’s salt freight gets a rail push

The Shivlakha terminal is also being positioned as a loading point for salt moving from Kachchh to other destinations.

Vaishnaw said transporting salt in conventional railway wagons had created operational difficulties because part of the wagon’s capacity was taken up by the structure itself, while the commodity could also absorb moisture during transit.

To address this, the Railways has developed lightweight stainless steel containers designed for salt transportation. According to Vaishnaw, the containers can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the side, simplifying the handling process.

Gujarat, particularly Kachchh, is a major salt-producing region, and the government is seeking to increase the use of rail for moving the commodity to other parts of the country.

Rs 5,600 crore railway projects underway in Kachchh

Vaishnaw said railway projects worth around Rs 5,600 crore are currently under way in Kachchh, including capacity augmentation and doubling work on important sections connecting Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham, Adipur and Bhuj.

The Samakhiali-Bhachau section has already been expanded to four lines, while the Gandhidham-Adipur section has also been made four-line. The Adipur-Bhuj section is being doubled.

The Bhuj-Naliya section has recently been converted from metre gauge to broad gauge. The Naliya-Jakhau Port new broad-gauge line has also been sanctioned, while further rail development is planned towards Vayor, Luna, Hajipur and Desalpar.

The minister said the expanded network would support industrial and defence requirements in Kachchh while improving rail connectivity for people living in the region.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train Vapi-Surat section by December 2026

Vaishnaw also said construction of the Vapi-Surat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project is targeted for completion by December 2026, after which testing and related works will be taken up.

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He added that the first coach of India’s indigenous high-speed train has been prepared and is undergoing testing. The train is being developed as part of the country’s efforts to increase domestic capability in high-speed rail technology.