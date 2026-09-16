Salesforce chair and chief executive Marc Benioff is positioning AIforce as the next phase of enterprise software, with artificial intelligence becoming a new interface through which users access data, applications and agents rather than navigating software manually. Delivering the keynote address during Dreamforce 2026 in San Francisco, Benioff outlined his vision for Salesforce with AI at the centre of its strategy.

Benioff also weighed in on the “SaaS-pocalypse” debate that has gained traction over the last six months, pointing to Salesforce’s growth as he argued that AI would not mean the end of software. “SaaS-pocalypse was not about the end of software, but it may be about the end of software that makes humans do all the work,” Benioff said.

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At the heart of his vision are four layers that Salesforce wants to bring together — data, applications and semantics, agents and interface. “These four layers, data, apps and semantics, agents and interface, that is what we want to transform right now,” Benioff said.

The first is the data layer, where Salesforce’s Data 360 is designed to integrate, federate and harmonise enterprise data. The second is the applications and semantics layer, which brings together the underlying business intelligence, rules and context embedded in enterprise applications.

The third is the agentic layer, represented by Agentforce, where AI agents can reason and act using the company’s data, workflows and business context. The fourth is the interface layer, which Benioff sees as the point where the underlying data, applications and agents are brought together in a fundamentally different way. He said the new AI interfaces would be “dynamic and intelligent”, “composable and alive”, and capable of helping users administer, build and operate applications.

“Models alone cannot run the enterprise,” Benioff said, arguing that AI models need to be connected to the deterministic systems where a company’s data, governance, security, workflows, rules and context reside. The objective, he said, is to bridge “the probabilistic world” of AI with the deterministic world of enterprise systems.

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When these layers are brought together, Benioff said, they form AIforce — a “live interface” on Salesforce designed to unlock value from the underlying data and applications. He said the interface can find patterns across data and provide answers, rather than requiring users to navigate through applications.

“It’s an interface revolution,” Benioff said, likening the shift to earlier transitions from DOS to graphical interfaces, the web and mobile.

(The writer was in San Francisco at the invitation of Salesforce)