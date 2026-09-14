Bengaluru Metro commuters travelling on the Purple and Green Lines during peak hours may soon get some relief from crowded coaches and limited standing space.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to introduce new six-coach trainsets on the two busy corridors to improve train availability and help manage the rush.

In a major development, BMRCL has received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, to induct and operate new six-car CRRC trainsets equipped with Distance-to-Go (DTG) signalling on the Purple and Green Lines.

Four six-coach trainsets to enter service

Of the 21 trainsets planned, BMRCL has received four so far. These trainsets will be progressively introduced into revenue service. The remaining 17 trainsets are expected to arrive regularly, at a rate of around two trainsets per month.

The new trains are expected to improve train availability during peak hours and provide additional capacity on the two corridors. This could help commuters who currently face crowded trains, particularly during the morning and evening rush.

Bengaluru Metro Purple Line: Route and key stations

The Bangalore Metro’s Purple Line connects Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi) and spans around 42.17 km with 37 stations. It is an important route for commuters travelling between west and east Bengaluru, including the city centre and the IT corridor.

Some of the key stations on the route are Mysuru Road, Vijayanagar, Majestic, Cubbon Park, MG Road, Indiranagar, Baiyappanahalli, KR Pura, Hoodi, Kundalahalli, Kadugodi Tree Park, and Whitefield.

Travelling on the Green Line? Here are the key stations

The Green Line connects Madavara with Silk Institute, covering around 33.03 km and 32 stations.It passes through several parts of Bengaluru, including Peenya, Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Majestic, Lalbagh, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.

Some of the key stations on the route are Madavara, Nagasandra, Peenya, Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Mantri Square Sampige Road, Majestic, Chikkapete, National College, Lalbagh, Jayanagar, Yelachenahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

ALSO READ Bengaluru Metro Pink Line targets September opening, awaits final clearances

Better train availability, easier journeys ahead

With six more-coach trainsets being added, BMRCL expects to strengthen services on the Purple and Green Lines. For daily commuters, the additional capacity could mean less crowding and easier journeys, especially during peak hours.

The remaining 17 trainsets are expected to arrive at a pace of around two trainsets per month, gradually adding more capacity to the network.