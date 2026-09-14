Railway services on the Chennai–Kanyakumari corridor are set to continue through October, with Southern Railway extending a special train on the route. The service links Chennai with several parts of Tamil Nadu and covers a number of important towns and cities along the way.

The extension comes as the railway continues to operate special services on key routes during the October–December period. The Chennai–Kanyakumari train will run on selected dates in October, with a separate service operating in the return direction. Here are the new dates, route, and stoppages of the special train.

Chennai Egmore–Kanyakumari special train: New dates

Train No. 06045 Chennai Egmore–Kanniyakumari Special will operate on Fridays during the extended period. The service has been extended from October 2 to October 23, 2026.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 06046 Kanniyakumari–Chennai Egmore Special will operate on October 24 and October 25, 2026, according to the schedule shared by Southern Railway.

The extension keeps the special service on the route through October, covering a series of important destinations between Chennai and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai–Kanyakumari special train: 19 stoppages

The special train covers 19 stations on its journey between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari. From Chennai, it stops at Tambaram, Chengalpattu Junction and Melmaruvathur, followed by Villupuram Junction and Vriddhachalam Junction.

The train then passes through Ariyalur, Srirangam and Tiruchchirappalli Junction before reaching Dindigul Junction, Kodaikanal Road and Madurai Junction.

Beyond Madurai, the route includes Virudunagar Junction, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli Junction. The final stretch covers Valliyur and Nagercoil Junction before the service reaches Kanyakumari.

More connectivity across Tamil Nadu

The extended special train will also provide another rail connection between Chennai and several important destinations across Tamil Nadu. It covers major stations such as Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil, connecting different parts of the state on one route.

So, the train will be useful for those travelling to places between Chennai and Kanyakumari, not just for the full journey.