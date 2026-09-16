The proposed 0.02% merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions in the capital markets is expected to have a limited impact on retail investors, but could raise costs for brokers depending on the frequency and size of fund transfers. The proposed rate is significantly lower than the 0.4% MDR for other UPI transactions and is capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

“The headlines around the new UPI charge have understandably focused on the 0.4% MDR, but what deserves equal attention is the decision to carve out capital market transactions into their own category at just 0.02%, capped at Rs 300,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

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Relli said SIPs routed through UPI AutoPay would remain outside the framework, while one-time transfers would cost investors only a few rupees in most cases.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, however, flagged the potential cost burden on brokers, particularly when customers transfer funds without subsequently executing trades. He suggested an MDR of 0.02% with a lower cap of Rs 5-10 per transaction for broking transactions.

Illustrating the potential impact, Kamath said that if 10,000 customers each made 50 UPI transfers of Rs 2 lakh in a month without executing a single trade, the proposed MDR could cost a broker around Rs 2 crore without generating any corresponding revenue.

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The impact could be compounded by Sebi rules requiring brokers to return unused client funds every month or quarter, Kamath said, adding another layer of costs for the industry.