AAP’s Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes summoned by ACB for involvement in housing scam

Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Goa, Elvis Gomes on Friday was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch in a housing scam along with former minister Nilkant Halarnkar. Earlier on December 20, 2016, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the former Goa’s Inspector General of Prison Elvis Gomes as party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election. The Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal had said that among all the AAP candidates, he was a “gem”. Kejriwal had said that Gomes had been in government service for 20 years but never made any money through ill means. Kejriwal further said that Gomes was an honest officer, during an election rally in south Goa’S Cuncolim constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal had claimed the corruption level in the country has grown after demonetisation. Kejriwal had quoted the Prime Minister and said that the objective of the demonetisation drive was to finish corruption. Kejriwal had asked if corruption had gone down by even 1% after that. Kejriwal had said that the corruption level; had rather increased post demonetisation and the black money was on a rise. He had said that if PM Modi wanted to finish corruption or curb black money, he should have taken action against the 648 people, whose accounts are in the Swiss bank. “The who’s who of India are on that list. First, Congress did not take any action and now Modiji is also not acting against them. Modi’s friends’ names are on that list”, he had said.

Kejriwal had contended that entire country’s economy was in distress and wanted the Prime Minister to specify a date by when people will be able to withdraw their money from banks freely. Kejriwal had said that even though he was PM Modi’s biggest critic, he had also initially believed that the latter was an honest man; that was until he supposedly found papers creating doubts that Pm Modi was accepting bribes.