As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into business and industry, the energy required to power it is emerging as a significant infrastructure challenge. The expansion of data centres and computing capacity is expected to increase electricity demand, raising questions about whether energy systems can keep pace with technological advancement.
This challenge was the focus of “Confronting the AI-Energy Demand Paradox”, a breakout session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, held in New Delhi from October 13 to 15. Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman and Co-founder of Suzlon Group, participated in the discussion, which explored the relationship between AI adoption, computing efficiency and the pace of new power capacity development.
The session examined whether rising AI adoption could outpace new energy supply and efficiency gains. Suzlon highlighted that efficiency improvements alone may not be sufficient to contain AI’s growing energy requirements, making the timely expansion of power capacity increasingly important.
The problem takes on additional significance with regard to India, since digital development goes hand-in-hand with energy security and transition towards more sustainable power generation. In order to ensure a consistent flow of power, there needs to be a concerted effort towards planning and investment.
Renewable energy can certainly be of assistance in addressing this need. Wind and solar energy are examples of technologies that provide ways of increasing the generation of electricity. Nevertheless, expanding renewable energy generation capacities cannot happen independently of developing the systems for transmitting the generated electricity and for storing it for times when it might be needed.
It also has ramifications for India’s future economic competitiveness. Building energy infrastructure, developing domestic manufacturing, and investing will become crucial in fostering new industries and driving economic growth. With increasing integration of AI into the economy of the world, access to electricity can become a determining factor in making such investments and developing technology.
Suzlon’s participation in the forum brought the renewable-energy sector into a broader conversation about the infrastructure required to support an AI-driven economy. As one of the presenting partners for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, the firm joined other global leaders of businesses and governments in discussions about technology, energy, and economic development.
The discussions have shown that technological development should go hand-in-hand with energy development. For India, making sure its technology and energy goals match up is going to be important for sustainable development.