Aamir Khan diagnosed with swine flu, skips Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards event in Pune

Aamir confirmed the swine flu news in a video conference. (ANI photo)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been diagnosed with swine flu. Aamir confirmed the swine flu news in a video conference as he skipped Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards event in Pune. Aamir Khan was to attend Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards but skipped it on being detected with Swine Flu. In a video conference, Aamir Khan said, “Have contracted Swine Flu and skipping the event so that others do not contract the same.” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and others attended the event. Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis had tweeted about Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards.

WATCH: Aamir’s VIDEO CONFERENCE

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says “have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same”. pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

CM Fadnavis tweets

Excited about @satyamevjayate #WaterCup Awards with thousands of brothers&sisters frm Maharashtra villages!WatchLIVE http://t.co/90euM0jd8N — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 6, 2017

CM @Dev_Fadnavis at the grand @SatyamevJayate Water Cup 2017 Award Ceremony at Balewadi in #Pune pic.twitter.com/jGN8bwoxPh — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 6, 2017

Earlier, Aamir Khan had asked his fans and followers on social media to help flood-stricken states of Assam and Gujarat by contributing in the Chief Minister Relief Fund. The 52-year-old star shared a video message on Twitter urging everyone to come together to support those affected by floods.

“Some areas of Gujarat and Assam are terribly affected by floods. People are facing a tough time. Many have lost their lives. We are helpless in front of nature, but can surely do something for our brothers and sisters. Let us come together and help the people in Gujarat and Assam. Let us contribute in the Chief Minister Relief Fund of both the states,” Aamir said.